Mountain Living Magazine Fall 2021 Editor's Note

Health has dominated our lives for the past 18 months.
For so long, the focus was on COVID-19 tests, prevention and vaccines, alongside trying to keep up with regular check-ups, maintaining our mental health, keeping track of restrictions and heading back to the gym after months of at-home workouts.
The constant focus on health has left some feeling as though it's burden.
But good health is so much more than vaccines, masks and social distancing. The pandemic reduced health to its most basic form when, in fact, it's much more than just the necessities. A well-rounded approach to health is key, but getting back to these important aspects can seem intimidating.
That's where we're here to help. For this issue, we wanted to focus on all the different health aspects that may have gone ignored over the last year. We spoke to three Northern Arizona health experts about small changes you can make to improve not only your health, but also your overall life.
New Roots Fitness Co. reminded us that movement is for everyone and every body. Owner Jesse Coddington taught us that staying active to support a health lifestyle is accessible to all and easier than ever — no matter where you start.
Fitness is a chore for some, but The Spin Box Studio is making it fun. We spoke to co-owners Cierra Winter and Florian Dotti about how they turned what was once a very boutique fitness experience into an accessible option for both beginners and pros alike. Their no-pressure mobile cycling classes have taken Flastaff by storm and will continue long past the pandemic.
Getting outside is also a huge benefit for both your mental and physical health. We compiled some of our favorite hikes and destinations to help you get outside to see Flagstaff's famous fall colors by foot. There's options for all ages and skill levels.
Balance it also important and sometimes we all need to relax with a cold one. Adam Harrington highlights the best fall beers coming out of Flagstaff's numerous microbreweries this season.
We hope all these resources serve as a reminder that health is so much more than COVID-19. If and when illness strikes, our healthcare directory can help you find the right medcal expert for your unique situation.
We'll be back in November with our special holiday gift issue. Until then, stay healthy and happy!
Thanks for reading,
Bree Burkitt