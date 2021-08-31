Mountain Living Magazine Fall 2021 Editor's Note

Health has dominated our lives for the past 18 months.

For so long, the focus was on COVID-19 tests, prevention and vaccines, alongside trying to keep up with regular check-ups, maintaining our mental health, keeping track of restrictions and heading back to the gym after months of at-home workouts.

The constant focus on health has left some feeling as though it's burden.

But good health is so much more than vaccines, masks and social distancing. The pandemic reduced health to its most basic form when, in fact, it's much more than just the necessities. A well-rounded approach to health is key, but getting back to these important aspects can seem intimidating.

That's where we're here to help. For this issue, we wanted to focus on all the different health aspects that may have gone ignored over the last year. We spoke to three Northern Arizona health experts about small changes you can make to improve not only your health, but also your overall life.

New Roots Fitness Co. reminded us that movement is for everyone and every body. Owner Jesse Coddington taught us that staying active to support a health lifestyle is accessible to all and easier than ever — no matter where you start.