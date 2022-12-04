Each year, the National Institute of Drug Abuse performs a survey to track school-aged children’s substance use statistics. In 2019, more than 42,500 kids took part in the Monitoring the Future Survey.

Participants show encouraging trends in most forms of drug use, but vaping continues to be a problem, as the rate of high school seniors reporting vaping doubled compared to last year. Public health organizations use these types of studies to shape policy and inform com-munities about how they can help.

As you interact with public officials in your area, be sure to communicate any of your concerns to help drive decision-making. Remember that no voice is too small when it comes to protecting our children from potential dangers.

Learn the potential drug use risks and positive trends that children and teenagers show through these statistics from the 2019 study.

Cigarette use is down by approximately 20% to 30% compared to the mid-1990s.

Misuse of prescription opioids among high school seniors is at its lowest rate since the survey began assessing it.

The rate of 12th graders who reportedly vape because they are hooked has increased two-fold over last year’s survey.

One in four 10th-graders and one in three 12th-graders report using vaping products.

Eighty-two percent of high school seniors report that vaping devices are easy to get.

Those who reported past month marijuana use included 6.6% of eighth-graders, 18.4 percent of 10th-graders and 22.3% of high school seniors.

Daily use of marijuana, or use on 20 or more occasions in the past 30 days, increased for eighth- and 10th-graders.

Past-month use of alcohol accounted for 7.9%, 18.4% and 29.3% of eighth-, 10th- and 12th-graders.

Methamphetamine use remained low and steady with use across all grades at less than 1%.

Oxycontin use was reported by 1.7% of 12th-graders in 2019; a decline of nearly 50% from the survey in 2014.

Those who reported binge drinking accounted for 3.8% of eighth-graders, 8.5% of 10th-graders and 14.4% of 12th-graders.

Significant five-year declines in cigarette smoking were reported by all grades and across all prevalence periods, including lifetime use.

Only 2.4% of 12th-graders reported smoking cigarettes, which is a significant decline from 2018.