MNA's "Journey to Balance: Migration and healing in three Hopi murals" carries meaning across decades

“There is our favorite pun that we placed inside the computer—the apple,” the artists explained. “The apple was the tool of the downfall of the twins in the Old Testament—Adam and Eve—and in our story the Apple computer will restore them to the truth.”

The final panel of this mural depicts this return to truth with the horned water serpent Palulukang.

“It's prophesied from the water people that when life again goes into imbalance, Palulukang again will come,” Michael’s son Ed explained in a short documentary within the exhibit. “He's associated withnatural catastrophe, with earthquakes, with floods and so forth. So when he comes, it will be in judgment, he's benevolent, but he's just. After this apocalypse takes place, then a sister and a brother will be chosen… and Palulukang will reinstruct this brother and sister in responsible truths.

“We all have our place of emergence, our time of migration, our times of abuse, our quest for balance, our times of dysfunction and prayerfully, our time of restoration.”