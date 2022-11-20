 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MLM Winter 2022 TOC

freestocks-PxM8aeJbzvk-unsplash.jpg

WINTER 2022

COVER STORY

8 Adventure locally

Too often, well-intentioned gifts end up in landfills because the recipient doesn't have the time, space or inclination to make the most out of them, but there is a solution to this problem. Rather than spending your hard earned money of physical things, consider gifting a local experience. Mountain Living Magazine compiled nine ideas for your consideration, so please, turn to page 8 to learn more.

DEPARTMENTS

MIND & BODY

14  These herbs and spices are packed with good-guy nutrients like vitamins, minerals, anti-inflammatory agents and immunity-building constituents. 

MATTERS OF TASTE

16  The Pie Guys guy dishes up confections and confessions with Matters of Taste writer Gail G. Collins

BY THE BOTTLE

20 Wine columnist, John Vankat recommends the best wines for Thanksgiving

DISTINCTIVE PLACES

21  A quick guide on the best ways to decorate your work space

ALSO

6    EDITOR'S NOTE

7    ABOUT TOWN

22  SPOTLIGHT

ON THE COVER

A holiday tableau with pine needles, berries and dried out orange slices. You can almost smell it.

Photo by Annie Spratt

