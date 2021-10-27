MLM Winter 2021-TOC

WINTER 2021

COVER STORY

6 Holiday Magic

From the team responsible for decorating downtown Flagstaff to the creator of the North Police Experience, the individuals who make Flagstaff’s holidays so special share their traditions for the most wonderful time of the year.

DEPARTMENTS

DISTINCTIVE SPACES

12 Each year, Flag Landscaping Inc. trades in their lawn mowers for strings of lights as professional Christmas decorators.

MATTERS OF TASTE

16 Forêt FLG owner-chef Sam Greenhalgh uses free-range eggs, European butter and 18-month-cured jambon as the French framework of his recipes. The cafe off Beaver Street opened earlier this year with a menu full of fresh, French-inspired dishes perfect for breakfast or lunch.

BY THE BOTTLE

19 Vino Loco wine expert Tyler McBride helps you find the best bottles to gift and sip this holiday season.