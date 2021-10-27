 Skip to main content
MLM Winter 2021-TOC
MLM Winter 2021-TOC

WINTER 2021

COVER STORY

6          Holiday Magic

From the team responsible for decorating downtown Flagstaff to the creator of the North Police Experience, the individuals who make Flagstaff’s holidays so special share their traditions for the most wonderful time of the year.

DEPARTMENTS

DISTINCTIVE SPACES

12         Each year, Flag Landscaping Inc. trades in their lawn mowers for strings of lights as professional Christmas decorators. 

MATTERS OF TASTE

16         Forêt FLG owner-chef Sam Greenhalgh uses free-range eggs, European butter and 18-month-cured jambon as the French framework of his recipes. The cafe off Beaver Street opened earlier this year with a menu full of fresh, French-inspired dishes perfect for breakfast or lunch.

BY THE BOTTLE

19         Vino Loco wine expert Tyler McBride helps you find the best bottles to gift and sip this holiday season.

SHOPPING

19         The all-natural skincare and beauty brand Peak Scents officially opened in October and owner DeAnn Tracy has big plans for its future.

MIND & BODY

24         The holiday season is a joy from family feasts, to Champagne toasts, cookie exchanges and more. But, add some stress to the mix, and your immunity can reach a tipping point. Keep your immunity up this holiday season with these tips. 

ALSO

3          ABOUT TOWN

26         SPOTLIGHT

ON THE COVER

The annual Winter Wonderland and Tree Lighting is the official kick-off of the Christmas season in Flagstaff. Courtesy of Flagstaff Downtown Business Alliance.

