 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MLM TOC | WINTER 2020
0 comments

MLM TOC | WINTER 2020

  • 0
old barrel honey

WINTER 2020

COVER STORY

8          Creatively thoughtful

One of the things that makes Flagstaff so unique is the amount of locally owned shops. Many have struggled through the COVID-19 pandemic, but the holiday season presents the perfect opportunity to show your love both to friends and family members and these businesses. From puzzles and books to handmade art and jewelry, you’re guaranteed to find something for everyone on your list without driving out of town.

DEPARTMENTS

__________________________

MATTERS OF TASTE

16        Verde Canyon Railroad aims to create a unique experience on the rails as well as on passengers’ plates through the Copper Spike Café, which focuses on farm to table menu items.

BY THE BOTTLE

19        Wine isn’t just made for glasses. Cooking with both red and white varietals lends deep flavors to classic dishes.

THE ARTS

20        Flagstaff artist Greg Hill works through life’s struggles with watercolor and acrylic images that recall simpler times.

 MIND & BODY

26        Learn several ways to boost your immune system to help fend off attacks from viruses as the weather turns colder and people spend more time in close quarters.

OUTDOOR LIFE

28        Just north of Flagstaff, the Old Caves Crater Trail presents a moderate trek up an old cinder cone volcano which ancient Sinagua called home.

DISTINCTIVE SPACES

32        Children of all ages can appreciate a child-like sense of wonder when the home is decorated to welcome Santa Claus.

            ALSO

6          EDITOR’S NOTES

7          ABOUT TOWN

33        PLAYING FAVORITES

35        SPOTLIGHT

ON THE COVER

Old Barrel Tea Company, one of downtown Flagstaff’s newest shops, offers a variety of teas, mugs and other unique gifts just in time for the holiday season. Photo by MacKenzie Chase

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Daniel Gabaldon
Obituaries

Daniel Gabaldon

Daniel “Scrappy” Gabaldon passed away from complications from COVID-19 on November 9, 2020 at the age of 58.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News