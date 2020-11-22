MLM TOC | WINTER 2020

WINTER 2020
COVER STORY
8 Creatively thoughtful
One of the things that makes Flagstaff so unique is the amount of locally owned shops. Many have struggled through the COVID-19 pandemic, but the holiday season presents the perfect opportunity to show your love both to friends and family members and these businesses. From puzzles and books to handmade art and jewelry, you’re guaranteed to find something for everyone on your list without driving out of town.
DEPARTMENTS
__________________________
MATTERS OF TASTE
16 Verde Canyon Railroad aims to create a unique experience on the rails as well as on passengers’ plates through the Copper Spike Café, which focuses on farm to table menu items.
BY THE BOTTLE
19 Wine isn’t just made for glasses. Cooking with both red and white varietals lends deep flavors to classic dishes.
THE ARTS
20 Flagstaff artist Greg Hill works through life’s struggles with watercolor and acrylic images that recall simpler times.
MIND & BODY
26 Learn several ways to boost your immune system to help fend off attacks from viruses as the weather turns colder and people spend more time in close quarters.
OUTDOOR LIFE
28 Just north of Flagstaff, the Old Caves Crater Trail presents a moderate trek up an old cinder cone volcano which ancient Sinagua called home.
DISTINCTIVE SPACES
32 Children of all ages can appreciate a child-like sense of wonder when the home is decorated to welcome Santa Claus.
ALSO
6 EDITOR’S NOTES
7 ABOUT TOWN
33 PLAYING FAVORITES
35 SPOTLIGHT
ON THE COVER
Old Barrel Tea Company, one of downtown Flagstaff’s newest shops, offers a variety of teas, mugs and other unique gifts just in time for the holiday season. Photo by MacKenzie Chase
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!