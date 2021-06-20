 Skip to main content
MLM TOC | SUMMER 2021
MLM TOC | SUMMER 2021

IMG_9465.JPG
MacKenzie Chase

SUMMER 2021

COVER STORY

8          [Wee Scotty]

Wee Scotty Sewing & Craft Boutique opened in downtown Flagstaff at the beginning of the year. Helmed by expert seamstress Lynne Gallagher, shoppers can find materials for a variety of textile projects, as well as enroll in classes for children and adults.

DEPARTMENTS

__________________________

MATTERS OF TASTE

14        From food truck to college cafeteria to downtown brick and mortar, Alejandro’s Mexican Food and owner Georgette Quintero work toward big plans in Flagstaff.

BY THE BOTTLE

17        Warm summer weather calls for refreshing drinks. Read about the history of shandies and radlers, then experiment with new flavors following these suggestions.

THE ARTS

18        Flagstaff Chocolate Company’s handcrafted truffles, fudge, caramel apples and other creative chocolate-dipped treats keep customers returning.

            MIND & BODY

20        Whether exploring city paths or rocky mountain trails, bicyclists receive mental and physical health benefits. Plus, read about Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Flo Spyrow.

OUTDOOR LIFE

24        Little Rock Trail was completed this past spring, joining Sedona’s expansive hiking trail system while offering an escape from summer crowds.

DISTINCTIVE SPACES

28        The newly opened Monochrome Gallery highlights the art of photography, with high quality prints from local and national photographers developed and framed by hand.

            ALSO

6          EDITOR’S NOTES

7          ABOUT TOWN

30        SPOTLIGHT

ON THE COVER

Lynne Gallagher has been warmly welcomed by the community since moving Wee Scotty from San Francisco to Flagstaff. Photo by MacKenzie Chase

