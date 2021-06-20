MLM TOC | SUMMER 2021

SUMMER 2021

COVER STORY

8 [Wee Scotty]

Wee Scotty Sewing & Craft Boutique opened in downtown Flagstaff at the beginning of the year. Helmed by expert seamstress Lynne Gallagher, shoppers can find materials for a variety of textile projects, as well as enroll in classes for children and adults.

DEPARTMENTS

__________________________

MATTERS OF TASTE

14 From food truck to college cafeteria to downtown brick and mortar, Alejandro’s Mexican Food and owner Georgette Quintero work toward big plans in Flagstaff.

BY THE BOTTLE

17 Warm summer weather calls for refreshing drinks. Read about the history of shandies and radlers, then experiment with new flavors following these suggestions.

THE ARTS

18 Flagstaff Chocolate Company’s handcrafted truffles, fudge, caramel apples and other creative chocolate-dipped treats keep customers returning.