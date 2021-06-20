MLM TOC | SUMMER 2021

SUMMER 2021
COVER STORY
8 [Wee Scotty]
Wee Scotty Sewing & Craft Boutique opened in downtown Flagstaff at the beginning of the year. Helmed by expert seamstress Lynne Gallagher, shoppers can find materials for a variety of textile projects, as well as enroll in classes for children and adults.
DEPARTMENTS
MATTERS OF TASTE
14 From food truck to college cafeteria to downtown brick and mortar, Alejandro’s Mexican Food and owner Georgette Quintero work toward big plans in Flagstaff.
BY THE BOTTLE
17 Warm summer weather calls for refreshing drinks. Read about the history of shandies and radlers, then experiment with new flavors following these suggestions.
THE ARTS
18 Flagstaff Chocolate Company’s handcrafted truffles, fudge, caramel apples and other creative chocolate-dipped treats keep customers returning.
MIND & BODY
20 Whether exploring city paths or rocky mountain trails, bicyclists receive mental and physical health benefits. Plus, read about Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Flo Spyrow.
OUTDOOR LIFE
24 Little Rock Trail was completed this past spring, joining Sedona’s expansive hiking trail system while offering an escape from summer crowds.
DISTINCTIVE SPACES
28 The newly opened Monochrome Gallery highlights the art of photography, with high quality prints from local and national photographers developed and framed by hand.
ALSO
6 EDITOR’S NOTES
7 ABOUT TOWN
30 SPOTLIGHT
ON THE COVER
Lynne Gallagher has been warmly welcomed by the community since moving Wee Scotty from San Francisco to Flagstaff. Photo by MacKenzie Chase