MLM TOC | SUMMER 2020

MIND & BODY

24 As women age, the needs of their bodies change. Learn what lab work is suggested for different age groups in order to provide comprehensive understanding of what to look out for at each milestone.

OUTDOOR LIFE

26 For many, nature has provided a sense of comfort during uncertain times. Read journal entries from Seth Muller on how wildlife and trees continue to offer wisdom and peace while the human world is in turmoil.

DISTINCTIVE SPACES

30 Little Free Libraries have taken the world by storm, varying widely in form. In Flagstaff’s NoHo neighborhood, two bright red British telephone booths offer passersby a unique literary experience.

ALSO

6 EDITOR’S NOTES

7 ABOUT TOWN

34 PLAYING FAVORITES

35 SPOTLIGHT

ON THE COVER

After it was abandoned eight years ago, Meteor City Trading Post quickly fell into disrepair. New owners Joann and Michael Brown plan to open parts of the historic landmark to the public this summer. Photo by MacKenzie Chase

