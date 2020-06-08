MLM TOC | SUMMER 2020
meteor city
MacKenzie Chase

COVER STORY

8          Life on the Mother Road

Joann and Michael Brown purchased deteriorating Meteor City Trading Post in 2017. After navigating many trials and tribulations and receiving help from fellow Route 66 business owners, they hope to have portions of the historic trading post open to the public later this summer.

DEPARTMENTS

__________________________

MATTERS OF TASTE

16        The resiliency of entrepreneurs is highlighted in the story of Kara and Ross Taylor, whose restaurant The REAL Kitchen opened a week before Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered dine-in operations statewide to cease.

BY THE BOTTLE

18        As the year reaches its longest day June 20, local breweries offer a wide variety of refreshing beer styles—including a slushy made from a fruity gose—to enjoy on a patio or on the trail in to-go cans.

THE ARTS

20        Death isn’t just a part of our lives during holidays like Día de los Muertos and Halloween. Flagstaff artist Emma Gardner explores the beauty of the macabre year round.

MIND & BODY

24        As women age, the needs of their bodies change. Learn what lab work is suggested for different age groups in order to provide comprehensive understanding of what to look out for at each milestone.

OUTDOOR LIFE

26        For many, nature has provided a sense of comfort during uncertain times. Read journal entries from Seth Muller on how wildlife and trees continue to offer wisdom and peace while the human world is in turmoil.

DISTINCTIVE SPACES

30        Little Free Libraries have taken the world by storm, varying widely in form. In Flagstaff’s NoHo neighborhood, two bright red British telephone booths offer passersby a unique literary experience.

ALSO

6          EDITOR’S NOTES

7          ABOUT TOWN

34        PLAYING FAVORITES

35        SPOTLIGHT

ON THE COVER

After it was abandoned eight years ago, Meteor City Trading Post quickly fell into disrepair. New owners Joann and Michael Brown plan to open parts of the historic landmark to the public this summer. Photo by MacKenzie Chase

