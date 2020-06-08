MLM TOC | SUMMER 2020

COVER STORY
8 Life on the Mother Road
Joann and Michael Brown purchased deteriorating Meteor City Trading Post in 2017. After navigating many trials and tribulations and receiving help from fellow Route 66 business owners, they hope to have portions of the historic trading post open to the public later this summer.
DEPARTMENTS
__________________________
MATTERS OF TASTE
16 The resiliency of entrepreneurs is highlighted in the story of Kara and Ross Taylor, whose restaurant The REAL Kitchen opened a week before Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered dine-in operations statewide to cease.
BY THE BOTTLE
18 As the year reaches its longest day June 20, local breweries offer a wide variety of refreshing beer styles—including a slushy made from a fruity gose—to enjoy on a patio or on the trail in to-go cans.
THE ARTS
20 Death isn’t just a part of our lives during holidays like Día de los Muertos and Halloween. Flagstaff artist Emma Gardner explores the beauty of the macabre year round.
MIND & BODY
24 As women age, the needs of their bodies change. Learn what lab work is suggested for different age groups in order to provide comprehensive understanding of what to look out for at each milestone.
OUTDOOR LIFE
26 For many, nature has provided a sense of comfort during uncertain times. Read journal entries from Seth Muller on how wildlife and trees continue to offer wisdom and peace while the human world is in turmoil.
DISTINCTIVE SPACES
30 Little Free Libraries have taken the world by storm, varying widely in form. In Flagstaff’s NoHo neighborhood, two bright red British telephone booths offer passersby a unique literary experience.
ALSO
6 EDITOR’S NOTES
7 ABOUT TOWN
34 PLAYING FAVORITES
35 SPOTLIGHT
ON THE COVER
After it was abandoned eight years ago, Meteor City Trading Post quickly fell into disrepair. New owners Joann and Michael Brown plan to open parts of the historic landmark to the public this summer. Photo by MacKenzie Chase
