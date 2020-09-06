MLM TOC | FALL 2020

FALL 2020
COVER STORY
8 Care for all families
With its new Children’s Health Clinic opening this fall, Northern Arizona Healthcare physicians will be treating infants through young adults with expanded physical, speech and occupational therapy gym space, an adaptive playground and more. Diana Holt, NP, has worked at the current facility since 1993 and is looking forward to continuing to serve members of the community.
DEPARTMENTS
__________________________
MATTERS OF TASTE
16 Since opening this past spring, Juice Pub & Eatery in downtown Flagstaff has offered customers fresh cold-pressed juices, loaded toasts and other nutritious treats.
BY THE BOTTLE
20 Blending wines is, in and of itself, a delicate art form. Learn why blends are made and how they’re labeled, then sample custom combinations at Blendz Winery.
THE ARTS
21 The Museum of Northern Arizona’s Liberating Landscape exhibit, on display through January 2021, highlights 20th century artists who found home in the Southwest.
MIND & BODY
26 Release from the hospital following a traumatic injury or illness is just the first step in recovery. Visiting a facility like the Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Arizona is the next.
OUTDOOR LIFE
28 The Flagstaff Urban Trail System connects more than 50 miles of trails throughout Flagstaff. Discover four stand-out sections to explore this fall.
DISTINCTIVE SPACES
32 Home improvements can raise the value of your property, impact your mood and even enhance your health.
ALSO
6 EDITOR’S NOTES
7 ABOUT TOWN
34 PLAYING FAVORITES
35 SPOTLIGHT
ON THE COVER
Pediatric medicine is a delicate yet rewarding field for those who have made it their specialty.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!