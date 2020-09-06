 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MLM TOC | FALL 2020
0 comments

MLM TOC | FALL 2020

  • 0

FALL 2020

COVER STORY

8          Care for all families

With its new Children’s Health Clinic opening this fall, Northern Arizona Healthcare physicians will be treating infants through young adults with expanded physical, speech and occupational therapy gym space, an adaptive playground and more. Diana Holt, NP, has worked at the current facility since 1993 and is looking forward to continuing to serve members of the community.        

DEPARTMENTS

__________________________

MATTERS OF TASTE

16        Since opening this past spring, Juice Pub & Eatery in downtown Flagstaff has offered customers fresh cold-pressed juices, loaded toasts and other nutritious treats.

BY THE BOTTLE

20        Blending wines is, in and of itself, a delicate art form. Learn why blends are made and how they’re labeled, then sample custom combinations at Blendz Winery.

THE ARTS

21        The Museum of Northern Arizona’s Liberating Landscape exhibit, on display through January 2021, highlights 20th century artists who found home in the Southwest.

MIND & BODY

26        Release from the hospital following a traumatic injury or illness is just the first step in recovery. Visiting a facility like the Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Arizona is the next.

OUTDOOR LIFE

28        The Flagstaff Urban Trail System connects more than 50 miles of trails throughout Flagstaff. Discover four stand-out sections to explore this fall.

DISTINCTIVE SPACES

32        Home improvements can raise the value of your property, impact your mood and even enhance your health.

            ALSO

6          EDITOR’S NOTES

7          ABOUT TOWN

34        PLAYING FAVORITES

35        SPOTLIGHT

ON THE COVER

Pediatric medicine is a delicate yet rewarding field for those who have made it their specialty.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the Week: Jordan
Pets

Pet of the Week: Jordan

  • Updated

Hi! My name is Jordan. You are probably wondering how a good-looking guy like me ended up being surrendered to the Coconino Humane Association…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News