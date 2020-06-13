MLM SUMMER-Editor's Note

It’s hard to sum up recent events in a neat, 400-word package, and even harder to go about business as usual when so much of what our world considers “usual”—whether good or bad—is rapidly changing.
As COVID-19 casts a pall of uncertainty on everything we do in 2020, no one knows what the future will hold. Business owners and their customers alike have had to adjust to this new, ever-shifting reality, which has highlighted the importance of supporting each other and the inspiring creativity that comes with being an entrepreneur.
For our annual Women in Business issue of Northern Arizona’s Mountain Living Magazine, I had the opportunity to speak with Joann Brown who, with her husband Michael, has been working to renovate the abandoned Meteor City Trading Post just outside of Flagstaff—a property the two purchased in 2017. For them and other business owners along Route 66—like Angela Archibeque and Blas Sanchez of Earl’s Route 66 Motor Court in Winslow, or Cindy and Antonio Jaquez of Jack Rabbit Trading Post in Joseph City—a feeling of uncertainty is nothing new.
The historic road is practically synonymous with change, its current state a far cry from the glittering symbol of Americana it was during its heyday in the 1940s through ‘60s. These fellow Route 66 business owners know the struggles and want to see each other thrive, volunteering their time and expertise to help Joann complete her project.
According to the National Association of Women Business Owners, more than 11.6 million businesses in the United States are owned by women, generating $1.7 trillion in economy-boosting sales. Of that number, 5.4 million businesses are owned by women of color, generating $361 billion each year. If we want to live in a healthy and diverse community, we need to continue supporting black, indigenous, Latinx and other POC-owned businesses and artists. We need to focus our attention locally as well and continue supporting our favorite women-owned businesses like Meteor City when it opens, Local Juicery (featured on page 34) and The REAL Kitchen (featured on page 16).
These last two businesses focus on clean eating to fuel healthy bodies, with Local Juicery owner Summer Sanders’ newest book Love Your Body, Feed Your Soul also discussing practices to boost mental health through nutrition. While we know how important it is to regularly monitor our physical health—perhaps even more so now—the practice is one that should always address mental health as well.
I hope you take some time to enjoy the simpler things in life when you get the chance, whether it’s the breeze dancing across your shoulders, a cold drink under the warm sunshine or a bright smile from a loved one.
Until next time,
[signature goes here]
MacKenzie Chase
