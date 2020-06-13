MLM SUMMER-Editor's Note

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

It’s hard to sum up recent events in a neat, 400-word package, and even harder to go about business as usual when so much of what our world considers “usual”—whether good or bad—is rapidly changing.

As COVID-19 casts a pall of uncertainty on everything we do in 2020, no one knows what the future will hold. Business owners and their customers alike have had to adjust to this new, ever-shifting reality, which has highlighted the importance of supporting each other and the inspiring creativity that comes with being an entrepreneur.

For our annual Women in Business issue of Northern Arizona’s Mountain Living Magazine, I had the opportunity to speak with Joann Brown who, with her husband Michael, has been working to renovate the abandoned Meteor City Trading Post just outside of Flagstaff—a property the two purchased in 2017. For them and other business owners along Route 66—like Angela Archibeque and Blas Sanchez of Earl’s Route 66 Motor Court in Winslow, or Cindy and Antonio Jaquez of Jack Rabbit Trading Post in Joseph City—a feeling of uncertainty is nothing new.