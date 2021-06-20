MLM SUMMER-Editor's Note

For this year’s special women in business edition of Northern Arizona’s Mountain Living Magazine, several of our reoccurring sections feature Flagstaff-based business owners and leaders such as cover subject Lynne Gallagher of Wee Scotty Sewing & Craft Boutique; Georgette Quintero, owner of Alejandro’s Mexican Food; Laura Snopek, longtime owner of Flagstaff Chocolate Company; and Michele James, the new executive director of nonprofit Friends of Flagstaff’s Future.
Of course there are many more successful women throughout northern Arizona, working hard day in and day out toward their respective missions, than we can fit in these pages each summer.
Special mentions include Hopi/Tewa entrepreneur Jennifer Himel who made the leap to self-employment with Big Sky Soap, www.bigskysoaparizona.com, as demand for hygiene products grew in her community of Second Mesa on the Hopi reservation. Or artist and former Sedona wilderness ranger Kellie Day, www.kelliedayart.com, who launched an eight-week “Transform Your Art” mentoring program to encourage others to make sense, beauty and money from the chaos of the world. There’s also Diné poet Amber McCrary’s Abalone Mountain Press, www.abalonemountainpress.com, through which she aims to publish more Indigenous writers while collaborating with institutions like the Museum of Northern Arizona for its Poetry on the Plateau installation.
While encompassing different goals and media, each of the three aforementioned businesses were born from the pandemic over the past year and offer a lesson for others to take away—while everything begins with a simple idea, said idea will truly thrive with the support of the community.
But back to our regular features, this issue highlights familiar aspects of life in the high deserts of northern Arizona. Hiking trails beckon—especially with the addition of the sustainably developed Little Rock Trail in Sedona—plus we celebrate a wider return to in-person art exhibits and performances as vaccines have become more widespread, and offer a reminder of all the health benefits bicycling can provide.
I hope you find a new local business to support, as well as inspiration from all that is possible through dedication and hard work, in this issue of the magazine. After two years, this will be my last as editor. I plan to continue contributing articles and photographs in a freelance capacity, but, in the meantime, I’ll see you on the trails.
As always, thank you for reading.
MacKenzie Chase