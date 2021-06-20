MLM SUMMER-Editor's Note

While encompassing different goals and media, each of the three aforementioned businesses were born from the pandemic over the past year and offer a lesson for others to take away—while everything begins with a simple idea, said idea will truly thrive with the support of the community.

But back to our regular features, this issue highlights familiar aspects of life in the high deserts of northern Arizona. Hiking trails beckon—especially with the addition of the sustainably developed Little Rock Trail in Sedona—plus we celebrate a wider return to in-person art exhibits and performances as vaccines have become more widespread, and offer a reminder of all the health benefits bicycling can provide.

I hope you find a new local business to support, as well as inspiration from all that is possible through dedication and hard work, in this issue of the magazine. After two years, this will be my last as editor. I plan to continue contributing articles and photographs in a freelance capacity, but, in the meantime, I’ll see you on the trails.

As always, thank you for reading.

MacKenzie Chase

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0