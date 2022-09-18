MLM Staff-Fall 2022

EDITOR
Matthew Hayden
928.556.2280
PUBLISHER & ADVERTISING DIRECTOR
Colleen Brady
928.556.2279
SALES CONTRIBUTORS
Zachary Meier
Jayne Hayden
The City of Flagstaff announced Tuesday that come January 1, 2023, it will increase its minimum wage from $15.50 to $16.80 an hour, four dolla…
US Marshals were involved in a shooting that left one person dead behind Coconino Skatepark in Sunnyside.
The U.S. Marshals Service and other federal and state agencies were conducting an operation in the City of Flagstaff when an arrest went south Wednesday, according to a statement published Thursday morning. Here's what we know so far.
The Pumphouse County Natural Area, one of northern Arizona’s few preserved wetlands, has expanded its borders.
Flagstaff’s Buffalo Park will be closed on September 13 and 14 for construction activities related to an ongoing, grant-funded project aimed a…
Flagstaff is set to receive a grant of $32.46 million through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for a collection of transportation projects kn…
September 17 is National Physician Suicide Awareness Day (NPSA), meant to reduce stigma and raise awareness of physician mental health.
The name of the person shot and killed in the officer-involved incident on Izabel Street in Flagstaff has been released by the FBI.
This semester there’s already been multiple sexual assaults reported on NAU campus. Here’s what NAU police say about response and prevention efforts.
Debuts don’t go much better than Chase Brown’s did Friday.
