MLM SPRING-Editor's Note

Not even a worldwide pandemic can stop love. Rather, couples have turned to nontraditional ceremonies while planning their weddings the past 10-plus months, choosing to elope rather than host gatherings with family and friends, organizing virtual ceremonies on Zoom, shrinking their guest lists and postponing honeymoons. One way or another, weddings continued.
This year’s special wedding edition of Northern Arizona’s Mountain Living Magazine offers some tips for couples at the beginning of their planning journey and looks at the trends that have proven successful across the nation and will likely continue as a result of these—forgive me—unprecedented times. Individual cake servings, hybrid ceremonies where at-risk family members join in virtually and more became commonplace in 2020. Even better, all your favorite local wedding venues are still open for business, of course with a few health and safety precautions.
Another common theme that arose in the past year is the prevalence of virtual events. Concerts, art gallery openings, improve shows—although we couldn’t gather in person, artists made sure we weren’t lacking in fresh entertainment. This spring, the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany’s Open Doors: Art in Action presents the online exhibit Resilient Matriarchy: Indigenous Women’s Art in Community. In it, five poets and visual artists come together to celebrate maternal bonds, with the touching exhibit accessible to audiences beyond northern Arizona thanks to this new technological shift.
Still, some things have remained the same, like the caliber of Southwest cuisine at La Posada’s Turquoise Room in Winslow. Following longtime Chef John Sharpe’s retirement last year, Chef Jesus Nuñez—who has worked with Sharpe for more than three decades—has carried on the restaurant’s allure for travelers looking for an authentic Southwest experience.
All this and more await readers in these pages. As always, thanks for reading.
Until next time,
MacKenzie Chase