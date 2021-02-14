MLM SPRING-Editor's Note

Not even a worldwide pandemic can stop love. Rather, couples have turned to nontraditional ceremonies while planning their weddings the past 10-plus months, choosing to elope rather than host gatherings with family and friends, organizing virtual ceremonies on Zoom, shrinking their guest lists and postponing honeymoons. One way or another, weddings continued.

This year’s special wedding edition of Northern Arizona’s Mountain Living Magazine offers some tips for couples at the beginning of their planning journey and looks at the trends that have proven successful across the nation and will likely continue as a result of these—forgive me—unprecedented times. Individual cake servings, hybrid ceremonies where at-risk family members join in virtually and more became commonplace in 2020. Even better, all your favorite local wedding venues are still open for business, of course with a few health and safety precautions.