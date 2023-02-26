SPRING 2023
COVER STORY
14 What dreams are made of
For Alexis Holle, founder of the event and wedding planning company Holleday Productions, every detail matters. They matter because every wedding is unique, and every couple has their own set of interests and hopes for the future. This reality offers the folks at Holleday Productions a welcome challenge, allowing them to create weddings that are not only stylistically different but have a personality that reflects experience of the couples getting married. Their dedication is clear, and their final products are what dreams are made of. Read more on page 14.
DEPARTMENTS
MATTERS OF TASTE
People are also reading…
8 Flagstaff offers a wide range of delicious catering options to local wedding parties. Each has its own flavor and unique style, but there are three that stand out.
BY THE BOTTLE
11 Wine columnist John Vankat recommends the best wines for any romantic occasion.
DISTINCTIVE PLACES
18 Forest Highlands offers Flagstaff a wedding venue that is perfect for ceremonies at all times of the year.
MIND & BODY
20 Plastic Surgeons of Northern Arizona offers a non-invasive sculpting procedure that you can get in the months leading up to your big day. Here's what to expect.
ALSO
6 EDITOR'S NOTE
7 ABOUT TOWN
22 SPOTLIGHT
ON THE COVER
A beautiful scene from the rain-dampened wedding of Hailey Muller and Travis Kasinger.
Photos by Kristen Marie Photography