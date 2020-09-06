MLM FALL-Editor's Note

Health has been at forefront of many peoples’ minds the past six months, whether it’s wondering how to strengthen the immune systems to fight off a possible COVID-19 infection, how to remain accountable for at-home workout routines while gyms are closed, how to keep up with regular check-ups or how to maintain positive mental health while trying to navigate this new distanced reality we’re all living.
There are many facets to our health that are important to monitor, and experts throughout northern Arizona are here to help.
For those who tend to get nervous when it comes to setting up a dentist appointment, let this ease your worries. We checked in with Dr. David Yang from True North Dentistry to learn about the services he provides to the community and the tools he uses to make each patient’s visit as seamless as possible. He also gives some tips on how to get ahead of your oral health—that’s in the Spotlight section on page 35.
Another sometimes overlooked preventative measure people can take to the benefit of their health is shifting toward a whole foods diet. Riant and Vanessa Northway turned to fresh produce to alleviate symptoms of multiple sclerosis, Lyme disease and Hashimoto’s disease nearly 10 years ago and never looked back. The couple opened Juice Pub & Eatery in downtown Flagstaff this spring, where they have served fresh-pressed juices, vibrant smoothie bowls and more to a steady flow of customers. Turn to page 16 to learn more about their personal health philosophy.
But even with all the precautions one might take, illness and injuries do happen. That’s where the Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Arizona comes in. Physicians, physical and speech therapists, dieticians and other specialized medical staff are available to help patients get back to their lives after a traumatic injury. Learn more about the facility on page 26.
We hope you find information that’s useful to your own unique situation within these pages. A healthcare provider directory on pages 14 and 15 can point you in the right direction. Of course, we still have our other sections as well, with a rundown of the Museum of Northern Arizona’s historic Liberating Landscape exhibit, some of our favorite sections of the Flagstaff Urban Trail System, a guide to successfully blending wine varietals and more.
We’ll be back in November with our special holiday gift guide issue. Until then, stay healthy, stay safe, stay sane.
Thanks for reading,
[signature goes here]
MacKenzie Chase
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!