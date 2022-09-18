MLM Fall 2022 TOC

FALL 2022

COVER STORY

8 Stomach talk

Have you ever wondered why your stomach growls so much? You've eaten a large meal, snacked throughout the day and still, you're hungry. Mountain Living Magazine looked into this issue and learned that a sustainable diet can not only ward off a growling stomach but also Type-2 diabetes. Turn to page 8 to learn more.

DEPARTMENTS

12 HEALTH DIRECTORY

MIND & BODY

14 Stop PAD

Local doctors, Joel Rainwater and Diana Perry talk about how poor circulation, or peripheral artery disease, can be a silent killer and what you can do to stop it.

15 Screening event

North Country HealthCare's Well Woman HealthCheck Program announces their 3rd annual cancer screening event on the 23rd and 24th of September.

16 Patience, understanding and compassion

Comfort Keepers offers those who care for people with Alzheimer's disease tips on how to communicate with them in an empathetic way.

18 BY THE BOTTLE

Wine columnist and expert, John Vankat, suggests a list of delicious wines squeezed from lesser known grapes.

19 MATTERS OF TASTE

The Hyatt Place in Page at Lake Powell offers guests a healthy getaway for guests to get out and enjoy the outdoors in style.

ALSO

6 ABOUT TOWN

7 EDITOR'S NOTE

22 SPOTLIGHT

ON THE COVER

A roasted carrots, beets and fennel dish served beautifully in a cast iron skillet.

Photo on cover and in contents by Nancy Wiechec