MLM Fall 2022 - Editor's Note

Health is important–obviously.

It’s probably the most important thing that each of us have to monitor in our everyday life, and yet our idea of health has changed over time.

Back in 1948, the World Health Organization defined this impalpable concept as “a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.”

Nearly 40 years later, they elaborated, stating that it was rather, “A resource for everyday life, not the objective of living.” This important clarification suggested that health was an amalgamation of factors that supported one’s ability to function in communities and society at-large. Being healthy no longer meant that one was just mentally and physically capable, it meant that one was living a full life with meaning and purpose.

Now, more than 40 years after that, as we continue to fend off the ever-encroaching pandemic, it seems as though we are in need of a new definition. One that encapsulates our new–and volatile–relationship with masks and vaccines, one that considers the global ramifications of an unhealthy society and one that understands how health can be the one thing that keeps us from the brink of precarity.

It may seem counterintuitive to throw a blanket definition on health, but it's always something that can be improved on. It’s something we can aspire to. Health is a journey that never truly ends, and in this edition of Mountain Living Magazine, we’re joining you on your journey to provide some quick tips, tricks and stories on how you can live a happier and healthier life.

From a study on hunger pangs to a spotlight on women’s health, this edition covers it all, and we hope that you’ll find some comfort and enjoyment in your reading.

We’ll be back in the winter with another issue of Mountain Living Magazine, but until then, stay happy and healthy and enjoy the journey.

Sincerely,

Matthew Hayden

928.556.2280