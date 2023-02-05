Miranda Sweet is the Owner of Rainbow’s End, a boutique women’s clothing store, located in downtown Flagstaff. Miranda created Rainbow's End from the ground up almost 22 years ago with the vision that it would become a community asset and more than just a clothing store. Today, Rainbow’s End has become a gathering space, a place to mentor artists on how to create and launch locally made products, and a place to help our younger generation in learning what it means to have a job and have that sense of responsibility. Miranda volunteers her time to mentor students from Flagstaff High and NAU, cultivating a strong work ethic, assisting them on résumé building techniques, as well as what it means to have a sense of place among the workforce.

Miranda was elected to the Flagstaff City Council and became Vice Mayor in 2022. She continually shows the desire to give back to Flagstaff, serving on several Boards and Commissions within the City of Flagstaff organization.

Miranda received her BS in Elementary Education from NAU. She is dedicated to the Flagstaff community. Giving back by volunteering and working with several non-profits has always been a focus. She has served as PTO President at Puente de Hozho, Board Member of the Flagstaff Leadership Program, Leader in the Boy Scouts of America-young women were in the troop, and was Co-Founder and Board Member of the Flagstaff Women’s Film Festival.

For several years working with young women on career development and workforce training has been a priority within the structure of Rainbow's End. Through the years Miranda has mentored several groups of young women through all her roles in the community and continues to come up with innovative ways to do so.