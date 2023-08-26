Check meowt! My name is Milkshake! I'm a handsome gentleman and I am ready to bring you my devotion. Regardless... View on PetFinder
Milkshake - Loves people!
In less than 24 hours, first responders attended to two fatal crashes on the I-40.
Due to a reported two to three inches of rainfall in a short amount of time, water up to three feet in depth has reached State Route 64.
Interstate 40 eastbound was closed from about 9:10 a.m. until after noon on Monday.
The referendum on rezoning related to the FMC campus will be on November's ballot.
A 40-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly shot a gun in the city limits.