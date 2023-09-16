I hope everyone is as excited as I am about this year’s theme, The Mammoth World of Science, inspired by the work of this year’s Keynote speaker, Beth Shapiro PhD. At the W. L. Gore & Associates Keynote Presentation, Dr. Shapiro promises to share a fascinating look at evolutionary biology, revealing how the science of de-extinction is used to revitalize and stabilize our ecosystems. Join us on Friday, September 22 in-person or livestream for the keynote launch of the 2023 Festival. Reserve your ticket on our app or website soon – it will fill up fast.

It’s hard to believe that the Flagstaff Festival of Science has been able to celebrate STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) for 34 years with loads of demonstrations, workshops, tours, talks, walks, and more – all for free. We couldn’t do it without the generosity of the dozens of volunteers, sponsors, donors, community partners, and presenters who provide their time, treasures, and talent year-round to make it all come together for 10 special days. I am continually inspired by the outpouring of help and enthusiasm from all of our partners. It’s an honor to be able to spread the joy of exploration and discovery through STEAM to our community and have it enthusiastically received year after year by all participants. Thank you.