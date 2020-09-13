Message from the President

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Hello Friends!

As we celebrate the “Best 10 Days of the Year,” I am delighted to share with you a glimpse into the 31st annual Flagstaff Festival of Science Superpowers of Science! Each year, the Festival’s all-volunteer Board of Directors works to help you indulge your curiosity. This year has been a challenge as we tried to find ways to engage and excite with social distancing, but thanks to our innovative partners and technology, we are thrilled to bring you more than 50 FREE events!

We will kick off as always with the ballet. On Friday, Sept. 18, the NAU Community Music and Dance Academy will present “The Caped Crusaders of Science” at 6:45 p.m., followed by our W.L. Gore Keynote Presentation with Earth scientist Christa Sadler, “Tapping into the Superpowers of Science” at 7 p.m.

Christa Sadler could well be the poster child for all the things we love about Flagstaff and Northern Arizona. Her curiosity and zest for adventure compel her to travel, explore and get her hands in the dirt to discover and understand more about our world.