Message from the President

Hello Friends!
As we celebrate the “Best 10 Days of the Year,” I am delighted to share with you a glimpse into the 31st annual Flagstaff Festival of Science Superpowers of Science! Each year, the Festival’s all-volunteer Board of Directors works to help you indulge your curiosity. This year has been a challenge as we tried to find ways to engage and excite with social distancing, but thanks to our innovative partners and technology, we are thrilled to bring you more than 50 FREE events!
We will kick off as always with the ballet. On Friday, Sept. 18, the NAU Community Music and Dance Academy will present “The Caped Crusaders of Science” at 6:45 p.m., followed by our W.L. Gore Keynote Presentation with Earth scientist Christa Sadler, “Tapping into the Superpowers of Science” at 7 p.m.
Christa Sadler could well be the poster child for all the things we love about Flagstaff and Northern Arizona. Her curiosity and zest for adventure compel her to travel, explore and get her hands in the dirt to discover and understand more about our world.
Like many local scientists and researchers, her happy place is outside in nature. She’s a river runner, backpacker and sea kayaker, and her love for learning and teaching puts her in the lead – guiding excursions and leading fieldtrips for all ages. She has spent a lifetime studying dinosaurs, past civilizations and rock layers and is always on the lookout for something new!
You will find the ballet and Christa’s talk on our website, SciFest.org, and be able to get a close look at fossils she has found and hear her secrets about where to go and how to get involved on your own journey of discovery. Use the chat tool on our website to send your questions in for live Q&A with her after her talk!
As I mentioned, this year’s Festival will look a little different with an emphasis on pre-recorded and live/remote presentations, hands-on workshops and demonstrations. We continue to emphasize hands-on learning with free science kits; interaction with scientists through online platforms; and opportunities to explore through self-guided tours, socially distanced walks and outdoor activities.
We thank our loyal sponsors who are making possible more than 50 FREE public activities to bring science to life for you.
Please enjoy and discover the Superpowers of Science!
Sincerely,
Kathy Farretta
Board President
