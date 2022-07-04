Mercury’s Brianna Turner, Vanessa Nygaard react to Roe v. Wade decision

Phoenix Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard and forward Brianna Turner spoke out against the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion after the Mercury’s 83-72 win over the Dallas Wings Saturday.

The Supreme Court voted 5-4 to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday, which means each state will determine its abortion rights.

Planned Parenthood has paused all abortions at its seven clinics in Arizona.

Turner arrived at the arena before Saturday’s content donning a sweatshirt that read “Abortion is healthcare,” the same sweatshirt Mercury center Brittney Griner wore last season.

“We believe in body autonomy,” Turner said during Saturday’s postgame press conference while sporting a shirt that read “Mind your own Uterus.” “Everyone has a right to their body and their space. We cannot force people to give birth.

“We live in a country that has no universal health care, really bad maternity leave options. I mean we just had a formula shortage and you’re telling people in some states – I know it’s up to states – ‘we don’t care, have the child.’ It’s ridiculous, it’s crazy, bad job Supreme Court.”

In addition, Turner tweeted out statements Friday shortly after the Supreme Court delivered its decision, including questioning how these decisions are handed down.

“Maybe in the next election we should have a vote to eliminate the Supreme Court. 9 people with the power to make generational decisions for 330 million people,” she wrote “There’s gotta be a better way.”

Nygaard also spoke on the Supreme Court’s verdict during the postgame press conference after the win over Dallas.

“Rights are being taken away from women in our country we should be very concerned what’s next,” Nygaard said. “And we all need to make sure that we’re making our voices heard and there’s an election coming up. … If it was the other way around and men had periods, and men gave birth and men had cramps, everything would be covered. Tampons would be free, you would get the week off work when it was your period. Everything would be the other way around.

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder also sounded off on the issue, tweeting about having a daughter and how he is “confused, sad & angry.”

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyle Murray also tweeted out his own statement on Friday morning after the verdict, writing, “No one should be able to force their beliefs on anyone’s body, that is not right. Sending love to our women.”

The Mercury (9-13) were set to battle Los Angeles Monday.

