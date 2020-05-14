Memories of Arizona Sundogs have Prescott Valley longing for another hockey team

Many fans “were crushed,” Michael said.

“The whole idea was, we wanted to get out of the CHL because the CHL was the bottom rung. It was the bottom level as far as climbing up. We didn’t have as much opportunity for the guys to be able to get out and get into the NHL, and if we could have got out, it brought more opportunity, more pay, it brought more talent and more skill, which obviously would have brought our community together even more.”

The desire to have a team in Prescott Valley didn’t die with the Sundogs. Some locals still hope to revitalize interest in the sport and bring hockey back.

“I got the news here when we were fighting to get the Coyotes’ AHL team here before they went to Tucson,” Michael said, referring to the Roadrunners. “We wanted the Coyotes and, of course, the (NHL’s) Golden Knights out of Vegas to know that we’ve got the fan base. The best part was that we are so close to either one that if they needed a player we could have them there in a couple hours.”

Prescott Valley still would like a team, Michael said. In 2016, the city supported fans’ attempt to lure the Roadrunners, an American Hockey League affiliate of the Coyotes that instead located in Tucson.