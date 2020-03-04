Save over 45% at Knott's Berry Farm!

No matter what the season, there is always something for the family to enjoy! Knott’s Berry Farm is an iconic theme park with attractions and entertainment in themed areas inspired by the history and culture of the Golden State. Originally a working berry farm, every boysenberry in the world can trace its roots to Knott’s Berry Farm. As it evolved from roadside stand to world class theme park, beloved classic attractions like the Timber Mountain Log Ride and the Calico Mine Ride were added that still thrill today. Today, attractions and shows like the interactive 4-D ride Voyage to the Iron Reef, GhostRider, the tallest, fastest longest wooden roller-coaster in the West and the world famous Snoopy ice skating shows make Knott’s a must-do for locals and tourists from around the world.