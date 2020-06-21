Mead Hall opens in downtown Flagstaff

Long before the craft beer revolution, mead and cider reigned among the lands. While its history is full of speculation, mead is considered to be the ancestor of all alcohol and was likely discovered by accident when ancient hunter-gatherers stumbled across a beehive full of rainwater that had been sitting long enough to allow the honey inside to ferment.

Made from just water, honey and yeast, this simple drink has been known to humankind for well over 5,000 years. And how good is Drinking Horn’s mead? Well, when Guy Fieri visited in 2017 for the Food Network, he loved the mead, made a batch with Evan and included Drinking Horn in a segment of Guy’s Family Road Trip. Drinking Horn mead is featured in dozens of local restaurants and shipped to 35 states. Kelly and Evan continue to create recipes using different mead flavors, from cocktails to salad dressings.

The meadery has been creating, bottling and selling 15 flavors of their honey wine since it opened, utilizing local honey from Mountain Top Honey Co., water and seasonal fruit to ferment flavors that range from classic to wildly creative, from fruity and sweet to dry and herbaceous. On this season’s menu, visitors can enjoy mead flavors including Prickly Pear and Elderberry, as well as Metheglin, made with orange blossom honey and spices, and Blue-Tooth, named after a Danish king.