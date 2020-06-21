Mead Hall opens in downtown Flagstaff

It takes optimism, courage and passion to open a business in a new location right now. Evan Anderson and Kelly Czarnecki have those characteristics in abundance, and that’s what has led them to bring Drinking Horn Meadery to downtown Flagstaff.
The business began when the couple brewed a batch of mead for their wedding. An overwhelmingly positive reaction and help from friends at Dark Sky Brewing Company led them to share the wealth. They began distributing out of a warehouse on North Grant Street in February 2017 before opening up a small tasting room at the front. But that wasn't enough, as the business has continued to grow in subsequent years.
Of their new mead hall, Kelly said, “We wanted to provide a fun atmosphere for our patrons, and showcase the Drinking Horn culture. When I first saw the location downtown, I just knew this was the spot we’d been looking for.”
The new Drinking Horn Mead Hall opened June 12 at 108 E. Route 66. Reservations are available at www.drinkinghornmeadery.com/reservations. The new location has been fully remodeled inside and out, and the historic exterior invites customers into a space that’s designed as a Viking drinking hall, with wood floors, dark beams, and Viking helmets as light fixtures.
“Imagine walking along Route 66 in downtown Flagstaff. You open the door to the Mead Hall, and step back in time 1,000 years…” Evan says of the new location’s atmosphere.
Long before the craft beer revolution, mead and cider reigned among the lands. While its history is full of speculation, mead is considered to be the ancestor of all alcohol and was likely discovered by accident when ancient hunter-gatherers stumbled across a beehive full of rainwater that had been sitting long enough to allow the honey inside to ferment.
Made from just water, honey and yeast, this simple drink has been known to humankind for well over 5,000 years. And how good is Drinking Horn’s mead? Well, when Guy Fieri visited in 2017 for the Food Network, he loved the mead, made a batch with Evan and included Drinking Horn in a segment of Guy’s Family Road Trip. Drinking Horn mead is featured in dozens of local restaurants and shipped to 35 states. Kelly and Evan continue to create recipes using different mead flavors, from cocktails to salad dressings.
The meadery has been creating, bottling and selling 15 flavors of their honey wine since it opened, utilizing local honey from Mountain Top Honey Co., water and seasonal fruit to ferment flavors that range from classic to wildly creative, from fruity and sweet to dry and herbaceous. On this season’s menu, visitors can enjoy mead flavors including Prickly Pear and Elderberry, as well as Metheglin, made with orange blossom honey and spices, and Blue-Tooth, named after a Danish king.
Drinking Horn mead can also be ordered online at drinkinghornmeadery.com and is available for curbside pickup and delivery. As they open the Mead Hall, Evan and Kelly will meet requirements for sanitation and social distancing to create a safe environment for their guests.
The Drinking Horn Mead Hall will be a unique gathering place for guests to enjoy a variety of unique local beverages, Viking games, a monthly Sunday brunch and warm hospitality every day.
