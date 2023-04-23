What makes you passionate about your work?

For me it always comes back to the people. Whether it’s colleagues that make the day-to-day enjoyable or the individuals and communities served that make the work meaningful, I always finding myself doing what I do because of the people. At Housing Solutions, despite my short tenure, I believe I got lucky on both of these fronts. We get to work for people in the community. Many of the people we serve love our community and are important pieces in what makes Flagstaff such a great place to live and grow a family but are forced to leave due to the extreme price of simply living here. Being born and raised in Flagstaff, I have felt the pressure of trying to make rent while holding 2 and 3 jobs and have seen many friends with the same struggles, struggles that are only getting worse for members of our community. Housing Solutions is also a great place because of the people who make it. It’s nice to know there is always a laugh to go around and a very supportive staff who has each other’s backs both on the professional side, but also on the side, where life just gets tough sometimes. There are experts in every field, and I feel very privileged to be able to work for the experts in housing for Flagstaff.

What’s an accomplishment you are proud of?

I’m proud of the relationships I’ve been able to cultivate with staff, and as a non-profit and housing outsider, I’m proud of what I’ve been able to learn regarding the industry, working environment and players around Flagstaff, and Northern Arizona.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

Flagstaff is a tough place to live if you don’t at least enjoy the outdoors a little, I’ve been an avid mountain biker, skier, climber, runner, you-name-it! I was the guy with the cheap car and the expensive bike on top, or in my case the trunk, because bike racks are expensive! My partner, Kate Wyatt, and I also just got a puppy to keep our current dog, Bentley, company, so my life has been pretty busy with potty training, and “Sit”, and “Down”. Her name is Andromeda (Andi for short).

Do you volunteer and if so for who and why?

I’ve done some volunteering for Northland Family Help Center and their Flagstaff Initiative Against Trafficking program. I was a Peace Corps Volunteer in the Kyrgyz Republic for their Sustainable Community Development program. For about a year I lived in a village of about 2,000 living with a local family, learning the Kyrgyz language, and working with a small organization making traditional style handicrafts. I then worked with a nearby NGO working to increase capacity for those small rural organizations. We would provide technical training for small handicraft producers and operated a store for them to be able to sell their items.

What would you say is the most important thing you’ve learned so far?

People are the true assets of any organization/company/agency. You can have the healthiest balance sheet in the world, and it won’t mean anything unless you have the right people in the right places. As my career has advanced, I have come to realize the potential of a highly motivated and creative individual is near limitless. The proper care and feeding of your people has been a major, and ongoing, lesson in my time with Housing Solutions.