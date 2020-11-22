Matters of Taste: Verde Canyon Railroad's Copper Spike Café emphasizes farm-to-table offerings

As the train pushed forward and chuffed, the children squealed with glee and waved to those on the platform. Riders from 2 to 92 years old who have never lost their wonder are bound on a Magical Christmas Journey with the man in red himself, traveling on Santa’s magical tracks to the North Pole in Verde Canyon. Specialty treats, like cotton candy, funnel cakes and sugared nuts, add to the joy.

Verde Canyon Railroad has a reputation for providing exceptional adventures in a classy fashion only a ride on the rails can provide. In less than four hours, travelers pass through 110 years of history on “Arizona’s longest-running nature show.” Take an excursion to enjoy the fall foliage or toast Ales on Rails with Arizona craft beers and brats, or break out the binoculars for the Wild Splendor and Eagle Watch. Onboard, choose any one of four classes of comfort in meticulously restored cars pulled by powerful FP7 locomotives built for the Alaska Railroad in 1953. These iron horses received an update last year and now display the American bald eagle with distinctive glory.