Matters of Taste: Amangiri Executive Chef Anthony Marazita

“The over-tweezed 12-course meal is a thing of the past,” he said. “Simple, but elegant, dishes with high-end quality ingredients—paying homage to a classic meatloaf, for example—that satisfies people.”

The southwest is familiar as the chef grew up in a family restaurant in Reno, Nevada, where he said he fell in love with taking care of people.

Most kids collected Ninja turtles; Marazita collected cookbooks. The contrasting styles of Charlie Trotter, whose chic presentation established Chicago as a serious dining destination, versus Lyon’s Paul Bocuse with a profound respect for local products and meticulous cooking processes, fascinated him.

The homegrown chef learned from the dishwasher to the line cook on up. From fine dining apprenticeships in Napa and San Francisco in his teens with exposure to international fare through the galleys of lavish hotels on the West Coast to indulging premiere guests at Starwood Hotel and Resort’s St. Regis in Kauai and Sheraton Grand in Scottsdale, Marazita earned his kitchen credentials.

In 2017, the same tug of stark sophistication that draws luxury clients to Amangiri also drew Marazita. With a wife and young daughter, and employed in an industry with high demands on his personal time, a life nestled into nature provides a superior existence.