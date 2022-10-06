Masters of Brewtality gets metal in Taos before GWAR comes to the Pepsi Amphitheater

Welcome back to the crypt, boils and ghouls! This month, Masters of Brewtality is doing what we do best: completely disregarding any semblance of an actual regular format and, instead, focusing our unholy powers on tickling your funny bones and blowing your minds clean out of your skulls. For October, our focus is going to be heavy metal time traveling, with a retrospective on one of the Southwest’s newest and most exciting stoner/psychedelic/doom festivals held at none other than the iconic Taos Mesa Brewing Company just next door in beautiful New Mexico and following it up with a preview of none other than the world-destroying GWAR! It’s going to be nuts!

First off, Monolith on the Mesa. This was only the second time they’ve thrown this fest in the sun bleached desert outside of Taos and, despite being relative newcomers, it went off as smoothly as any we’ve attended. The staff here at Masters of Brewtality all bought tickets way back in the Before Time of 2019 for the next show; then, of course, 2020 happened. The metal scene was still in the grips of the global pandemic during 2021, but, finally, the stars aligned this year and we made the harrowing 450 plus mile drive last month. We can’t recommend this festival enough, especially considering how few large metal festivals there are in this region outside of Las Vegas and Austin. And, it’s at a brewery! In the middle of the desert! With camping! The lineup was ear shattering, with headlining acts Yawning Man, Mars Red Sky and Stoner. We tend to gravitate towards hideous sludge down here in the crypt, so seeing Eyehategod, Oryx and Year of the Cobra was our everything. Our favorite though, was Daikajiu. Anyone that was at their show at Flagstaff Brewing Company a few years back will die when they remember the crowd-surfing guitarist and the entire band setting their instruments and van on fire on Route 66. This year, one of Dark Sky’s brewers helped crowd surf the drummer while he soloed for what seemed like two years, and that was pretty sweet. With music covered, onto the beer! Taos Mesa Brewing Company makes some damn fine beer. We stuck with their pilsners and strong IPA, appropriately named Motley Brue. Both delivered sustenance and relief during the hot, sunny days and frigid desert nights. To everyone’s surprise, in a true show of class, they charged normal market prices for each pint, which alone makes Monolith on the Mesa worth checking out. We can’t encourage Flagstaff’s ever growing punk and metal scene enough to make the trip next year before this blows up beyond belief.

There’s an old joke about a group of people sitting in a drinking circle, and one asks, after taking a long pull of rotgut whiskey, if anyone knew that time travel had been perfected. There’s mumbles about how that’s a load of bull and whatnot. But he says, no, it’s completely true, and it’s drinking. “You start drinking on a Thursday and, all of sudden, it’s Sunday. That’s time travel,” he says. Everyone takes a moment to ponder, as they’ve all had those types of long term blackouts, and he finishes it up with, “The only downside is that they put the other end of the time machine in jail.” And that’s our jump right here, except this time hop is putting us right into the Pepsi Amphitheater on Wednesday October 12, ready to die for GWAR. For those that don’t know, GWAR is a collective of the most violent, dangerous space aliens ever to arrive on Earth. The live show leaves the audience covered in blood, bile, and other assorted bodily fluids and they are the only band that can accurately say they’ve killed every president dating all the way back to Reagan. And, as a hideous assortment of ghouls, freaks and geeks that reside in a sewer under a Flagstaff cemetery that subsists solely on craft beer and dark magic, we can say it’s all absolutely real. The project itself started way back in 1984 as a mix of performance art, political satire, low-brow humor and punk rock and has managed to keep itself going through countless line-up changes, several tragic deaths and a very public condemnation by the early ‘90’s conservative movement for the wanton violence and gore universally present at their shows. As anyone who has bore witness will tell you, GWAR is a spectacle not to be missed. Plus, they’re skipping Phoenix to play here and town pride alone means we all pretty much have to go.

We’re obligated to mention the venue’s beer garden, as this is still a beer column. Pepsi Amphitheater always has a great full bar with a selection of both red and white wines, the ever-present Budweiser products, and a reasonable array of local craft beer. We’ll be forever slugging Mother Road’s Tower Stations at any event that offers it and we suggest you do, too. Drinks do get a little spendy, so we suggest pregaming a bit downtown before getting a sober ride out. Tickets are still available online as of this article’s submission through a million different outlets, but they will sell out fast. So, get on it if you know what’s good for you. Alright, degenerates, that’s all for this month. Unleash yourself on the barren metal scape like the locusts you are. See ya in the pit!