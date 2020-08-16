Masks and COVID transmission

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The evidence is clear: wearing a mask helps prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Sure, the practice isn’t perfect. Some masks don’t fit as well. Others can feel itchy and hot. And wearing a mask can make interactions with friends, family and people we know feel awkward.

But masks make a big difference when it comes to COVID-19 transmission. They help prevent a person who is sick from spreading the virus to others. They reduce the number of hospitalizations for people who are more vulnerable to getting sick. They save lives.

My work these days requires me to participate in many online meetings. A few weeks ago I took a picture of myself—wearing a mask—so that people would see more than my name when either my internet connection was poor or I didn’t feel up for being “on camera.” So I pointed my phone at my masked face and smiled beneath the camera, assuming that my eyes would show the smile that my mask hid. What I got was unexpected: I looked a bit stern. So I took the picture again. And then again.

“Smile with your eyes,” I coached myself. My eyes did their best but the result was still the same. After more tries than I’d like to admit, I resigned myself to being a poor eye-smiler and used the image that looked the least serious, hoping that not many people would notice.