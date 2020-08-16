Masks and COVID transmission

The evidence is clear: wearing a mask helps prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Sure, the practice isn’t perfect. Some masks don’t fit as well. Others can feel itchy and hot. And wearing a mask can make interactions with friends, family and people we know feel awkward.
But masks make a big difference when it comes to COVID-19 transmission. They help prevent a person who is sick from spreading the virus to others. They reduce the number of hospitalizations for people who are more vulnerable to getting sick. They save lives.
My work these days requires me to participate in many online meetings. A few weeks ago I took a picture of myself—wearing a mask—so that people would see more than my name when either my internet connection was poor or I didn’t feel up for being “on camera.” So I pointed my phone at my masked face and smiled beneath the camera, assuming that my eyes would show the smile that my mask hid. What I got was unexpected: I looked a bit stern. So I took the picture again. And then again.
“Smile with your eyes,” I coached myself. My eyes did their best but the result was still the same. After more tries than I’d like to admit, I resigned myself to being a poor eye-smiler and used the image that looked the least serious, hoping that not many people would notice.
They noticed. I could feel the pauses, could see people peering closer at their computer screens when my video camera was off and my masked photo was on. During the first day of using the new image, I joined an important meeting, saw my new self-portrait on the screen next to the CEO’s name, and braced for the reactions.
“Are those dogs on your mask?” “Hey, where did you find that mask?” The people I worried about unnerving were sometimes the ones who thanked me for not being afraid to show myself in a fun mask. Others in turn felt more comfortable sharing, and wearing, their own masks.
The experience taught me a big lesson: my mask is not about me. It is about you. I may not like what I look like in a mask, and I may not like that my eyes don’t show my smile the way I want them to, but that’s not the point. I’m wearing the mask because I want to show others that I care, that I don’t know if I may be contagious, and that I have the courage to talk the talk and walk the walk when it comes to the importance of prevention.
It’s uncomfortable not knowing who is or isn’t infected with the COVID-19 virus. And it’s frustrating not knowing how long this pandemic is going to last. But we are not powerless against this virus. We can stop its spread—each and every day—by wearing masks. In doing so, we can spread something much more contagious than any virus will ever be: kindness. Respect. Visible signs that we care about each other.
My smile may not show through my mask. I hope, however, that my respect and care for you does.
Mark F. Carroll, MD, is the Chief Medical Officer for Health Choice Arizona. He facilitates the Northern Arizona Clinical Leaders Coalition, a regional collaborative responding to the COVID 19 pandemic.
