‘Mask Up, America’ Made Sense in 2020. Now? Not So Much.

Harvard’s Allen said he finds it shocking that there’s so much pushback against exploring de-masking even as most Americans of all political stripes privately interact without masks.

He and Adalja agreed that trust in public-health leaders matters, and that trust has been eroded by months of restrictions that made no sense or were counterproductive — such as closing down parks and beaches or making people wear masks while far away from others outdoors. Most public health officials failed to tell people for many months that they were extremely unlikely to get the disease from the mail or groceries.

Adalja said he favors what he called a harm-reduction approach to public health rather than abstinence-only. The terms originated in the earlier years of the AIDS pandemic, when abstinence-only advocates thought HIV-positive patients should give up sex. That wasn’t going to happen, nor will humans let COVID-19 force them to abstain from many other forms of human interaction. There are too many rules and not enough clear, science-based advice about which activities are riskiest.

“I think it’s important for people to learn to live with this virus,” Adalja said.

People who are still fearful or vulnerable should be free to work from home. As for the rest of us, living with risk is just part of living. It reasonable for people to want to go back to showing their faces and living their lives.

