Martin insanity plea TKTKTK

Crews worked to contain a small fire near West Route 66 Tuesday afternoon, as spotty flames roughly 2 to 3 feet in height were visible from th…
There’s an air of suspense hanging over the new Canyon Coaster Adventure Park in Williams. It starts with a sign by the front entrance — “Bar …
Rising materials costs have delayed phase one of a housing development that will demolish the historic home of one of Flagstaff’s founding families.
A 17-year-old died by suicide hours after being scammed. The FBI says he was targeted in 'sextortion' scheme.
Law enforcement calls the scam "sextortion," and investigators have seen an explosion in complaints from victims leading the FBI to ramp up a campaign to warn parents from coast to coast.
PRESCOTT (AP) — A missing hiker was found dead, his dog alive and lying next to him, in rugged forest in north-central Arizona five days after…
A Coconino County jury found Justin Colorado guilty of premeditated murder in the 2020 shooting of his girlfriend, Jessica Biakeddy, outside a Flagstaff apartment complex.
Stephanie Ann Servis, 1st Sergeant, U.S. Marine Corps (Retired), of Flagstaff, Arizona, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at age 54.
After graduating from Coconino High School (CHS) this week, senior Hannah Cody will be heading to the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newp…
The City of Flagstaff, the Coconino National Forest and the Kaibab National Forest will enter Stage 2 Fire restrictions beginning Thursday.
It's a troubling, and sad, thing that we are losing a significant piece of Flagstaff's founding history and with it an excellent example of ec…