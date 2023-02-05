Marti Neff is the Chief Operations Officer at North Country HealthCare. She is responsible for expansion and implementation of new services and healthcare facilities in 12 rural Arizona communities. Prior to working at North Country HealthCare, she was the clinic manager of the Family Healing Center. She holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Public Management and a Master of Arts degree with an emphasis in Leadership, both from NAU.

Throughout her career Marti has demonstrated excellence by developing and mentoring female professionals throughout North Country HealthCare and our communities. She has shown remarkable initiative, both in pursuing and graduating with her bachelor’s and master’s later in her career.

Marti has mentored and supported young women and their families during difficult times in official roles as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS) with everything from food drives to managing grief and illness. She has served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate, and as a member of LDS: Young Women’s President for girls aged 12-18, and the Women’s Relief Society.

Marti always seeks to take care of those less fortunate and finds ways to provide food or buy a meal for a person experiencing homelessness. She encourages others, particularly women, to complete their degree and pursue further education and skillsets. She has even been known to purchase new books to expose young minds to new areas. In the last six months, Marti helped a young mother set up a budget and encouraged her to develop independence and self-efficacy in taking care of her household and building a future. She has mentored young women and professionals in church as well as guided and supported the professional development of women at North Country HealthCare.