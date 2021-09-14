Make online learning a last resort

About 40% of Michigan districts are currently operating under a mask mandate for schools, whether self-imposed or ordered by the county. This includes Wayne and Oakland counties.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have refrained from issuing a statewide order, even though the MDHHS could do so under the state's epidemic law. And Whitmer still retains emergency powers.

They've opted to let local districts and health departments figure this out, and that's the right call at this point, as these institutions are closer to the needs of their communities.

The MDHHS did step in Wednesday and offered in-depth (and fairly convoluted) guidance around how to handle quarantining students exposed to infected classmates or teachers.

The recommendations advocate for allowing exposed students, without symptoms, to stay in school if they wear masks and undergo daily testing. Yet there are stricter guidelines for unvaccinated students who were exposed and weren't wearing masks. The department says these students should stay home for at least seven days.

Given the number of districts that aren't imposing mask mandates, this could create real headaches for schools — and disrupt too many students' learning.