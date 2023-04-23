What makes you passionate about your work?

As the Communications Specialist at FUSD, I am passionate about highlighting the incredible accomplishments of our students and staff. Throughout the year, I attend a wide variety of events across our school district including the first day of school, field trips, athletics, concerts, award ceremonies, graduation, and so on. In my role, I love capturing these moments via photography and videography to share with our community.

What’s an accomplishment you are proud of?

Throughout my four years at FUSD, I have been able to learn and grow immensely in my career. I’m proud of the amount of new skills and knowledge I have gained over the years to get where I am today. When I started my current role, I was fresh out of college and new to the communications and public relations field. Additionally, the only previous experience I had in the education field was at an after-school program that I worked at in high school. Now, four years later, I am able to use the knowledge and skills I have learned to act as a reliable asset to my team and help improve FUSD.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

Outside of work, I enjoy traveling and creating new experiences. Whether I’m on a road trip around the states or exploring a new country, I truly enjoy creating new memories that I can look back on for the rest of my life. Other than traveling, you can often find me hiking around Flagstaff with my dog or spending time with my family and friends.

Do you volunteer? If so, for who and why?

I love to get involved in my community whether it is volunteering to plan and work a local event, helping to sandbag during a flood, or packaging food at the food bank. Notably, volunteering to plan and work the Annual STEM Celebration is one of my favorite volunteer activities that I look forward to each year. It is incredibly rewarding to plan the STEM Celebration, a free community event, from the ground up then see our community members enjoy the event firsthand.

What would you say is the most important thing you’ve learned so far?

One of the most important things I have learned in my life so far is to never stop learning. Learning doesn’t just happen in school but during all walks of life. We continue to learn everyday whether it’s teaching yourself new skills at work, meeting someone from a different culture or background than you, traveling to a new place, or trying a new hobby. I think it is essential to be open-minded and continue to learn things from ourselves and others that could possibly change the outlook we have on life.