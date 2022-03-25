My name is Mabel. I came in from a rural area with my litter mates. I love my little puppy... View on PetFinder
One man was killed in a shooting outside a downtown Flagstaff bar early Sunday, police said.
“The only people who seem to be able to afford to live here anymore are rich people,” said an unnamed respondent quoted in Flagstaff’s 10-year…
Think of things you might buy at a garage sale.
If you find yourself walking through the woods around Flagstaff, you might notice what looks like spider webs coating the forest floor. In fac…
Equifax, Experian and TransUnion will eliminate billions of dollars from the accounts of consumers who faced unexpected medical bills that they were unable to pay. Plus, a study shows that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine provided lasting immunity at least six months after the shots, and more virus news.
Flagstaff police are investigating after the body of a Phoenix man was found near Butler Avenue and Ponderosa Parkway Wednesday.
A proposed ballot initiative could be a lifesaver for struggling fire districts throughout Coconino County and the state.
The chain bookstore was completely empty Wednesday, along with the parking lot, after months of sales as their closing date loomed. The front door was tied with yellow caution tape and multiple signs taped to the windows reminded hopeful patrons that they're closed -- permanently.
The median home price in February for Flagstaff was more than $600,000, according to local real estate estimates. That kind of price makes it difficult -- or impossible -- for many families in the area, or for those wanting to move to Flagstaff, to purchase a home.
Flagstaff City Council signaled Tuesday that it would like to see potable reuse options incorporated into the future water strategy.
