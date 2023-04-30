It is hard to hear a news report and not hear a story about our economy. Inflation, The Fed, Interest Rates, Recession are all terms that the average American is accustomed to hearing these days. When talking about the economy, real estate can’t be left out of the discussion.

With all of the uncertainty in the economy, our local housing market did see a dip in 2022 compared to previous years. When the mortgage rates jumped to over 7% in August, buyers in the market started to pump the brakes. The housing prices came down slightly and more negotiating started to happen. The market started tilting more towards a stable market rather than a heavy seller’s market into the first couple of months of 2023. Fast forward to current times and the term “Supply and Demand” is rearing its head again here in Northern Arizona.

At the start of the year our real estate market in Flagstaff started seeing buyers ready to jump back into the market. Interest rates dipped a bit and buyers who took a pause came back to the market. What did not come back, however, was the inventory. It is typical for us to see a dip in inventory during the winter months, but now we are back with more demand and not enough supply. Homes that are priced correctly and in “move in” condition are seeing multiple offers again, and real estate prices in Flagstaff are starting to creep up again. While we are starting to see multiple offers on homes, they are not at the rate we saw these in the height of 2021 and 2022 where houses were closing at an average of 10% over list price. Currently, we are seeing offers at list price or moderately above.

At the time of writing of this article (4/7/23) there were 162 active listings in the Flagstaff area market. This area includes Bellemont, Parks, Kachina Village, Mountainaire and the areas northeast of town on Highway 89. These active listings also include all types of homes: single family, townhomes, condos, manufactured and mobile homes. We include all areas and property types because most buyers these days are forced to broaden their search criteria due to the lack of inventory. When narrowing it down to single family homes in the Flagstaff city limits the number of active listings drops to 43. If you are a buyer, however, don’t fret, we are seeing more new listings hit the market since the beginning of April compared to the last few months.

The closings for March have been recorded and the first quarter sales numbers are in line with the first quarter of last year. The median sales price (half of the homes sold below this price and half sold above this price) for Single Family homes in Flagstaff for Quarter 1 of 2023 was $717,000. This is just slightly lower than what we saw in 2022 where Quarter 1’s median price came in at $725,000. A number that may be more shocking is the average sales price for Single Family homes in Quarter 1 was $901,191. This is a bit higher than the average of $872,579 that we saw in 2022.

The lack of affordability here in Northern Arizona continues to be an issue. The Northern Arizona Association of REALTORS® was excited to support Propositions 441 and 442 in our last election. The passing of these Propositions is a big step in helping with the affordability issue. As REALTORS® we are here to help with all types of housing. We want to see those working in our community find housing in our community. Whether you are looking to buy or sell a home it is important to hire a local REALTOR® to advocate for your needs. If you are looking for a rental property an agent can also help point you in the right direction. We are always happy to help and provide any information we can.