Looking back on a tragic Flagstaff house fire from 100 years ago

Sometime before 6 a.m. on May 9, 1922, 17-year-old Silas Van Zee awoke from sleep to start his day like any other. While the rest of his family slept on that early Tuesday morning, he started a fire in the kitchen stove, then scurried off with his friend Wilbur Frey to attend to his chores milking cows a few blocks away.

What happened next on that cold and snowy day is one of the saddest tragedies to happen in this community, and this week marks exactly 100 years since a tragic house fire took the lives of three members of a Flagstaff family.

As Silas and Wilbur were milking the cows, a defective flue in the kitchen stove is suspected of starting a house fire where the two boys lived (Wilbur was a boarder in the Van Zee home). Six members of Silas’s family remained asleep and were still in bed as the fire spread.

Silas’s father, the Rev. Conrad Van Zee, who had brought his family to Arizona in 1905 to serve as a missionary to the Navajo, was away in Moenave near Tuba City at the time of the fire. Inside the home were his wife, Hulda Van Zee, age 48, and the rest of her brood, sons Gilmour, 14; Allen, 12; Spurgeon, 10; and Roger, age 29 months, as well as daughter Vivian, 8. They lay in bed as flames from the defective flue spread to the upper floors of the two-story structure.

It is unknown who detected the fire first, but Hulda, described as “frail and semi-invalid” in a Coconino Sun article published three days later, was likely one of the first to awaken. Her awareness of the danger may have saved the lives of three of her children.

As the fire began to rage through the wooden house, sons Allen and Spurgeon saved themselves by jumping out of a second-story window. Daughter Vivian ran down the stairs to the front door but became trapped inside when it would not open. That’s when her brother Allen, who had jumped out of the upper-story window, saw his sisters’ dilemma and ran to get an axe to chop away at the door sash and glass, eventually pulling his badly burned sister out of the opening to safety. Vivian had burns to her head and had suffered from smoke inhalation.

Gilmour, who was the eldest of the children in the home, stayed inside in an attempt to save his mother and toddler brother. Hulda had come down the stairs only to realize in the confusion that her little boy had been left upstairs. She went back to retrieve him, but when she came down the stairs a second time, she lost her footing with her young son in her arms.

That is when Gilmour dragged them both to a back door hoping to escape with them. The door was found locked, however, with no key in it. He dragged them again to another door only to find the same – locked with no key. He was on his way to a third door when he, for need of saving his own life, had to abandon them as he stumbled outside, where he collapsed with numerous burn injuries.

Outside, the group of four children, two of whom were badly burned, were seen standing barefoot in the snow as it fell into the smoke-filled sky. The fire alarm was sounded and soon Flagstaff’s new fire engine was on the scene. It was too late to save the house or its contents.

By the afternoon, as the fire crews began to assess the loss, they found Hulda’s remains with her little boy Roger wrapped in her arms beneath a chimney wall that had fallen on top of them. Gilmour, who had tried to save them both and was badly burned in the effort, was taken to Mercy Hospital, where he remained unconscious until his burn injuries took his life.

In all, three members of the Van Zee family died. Gilmour was declared a hero for attempting to save the lives of his mother and brother.

Stemming from a headstone

I belong to a men’s group that met once a week in Citizens Cemetery for exercise and fresh air during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was on one of these visits when a member of our small group noticed a single headstone with three names on it and only a single date for each of the deceased. At first, I thought it might be a vehicle accident. As I became more curious and looked deeper into it, I found a detailed front-page article in the forerunner of this newspaper, the Coconino Sun, from May 12, 1922. That is where the material for this article originated.

While the article was quite detailed in explaining most aspects of the tragedy, I felt like something was missing -- it gave no indication for the location of the house that burned. I checked with the Flagstaff Fire Department, but they had no record of it. Then, with the help of Pam Packard at the Flagstaff Public Library and a little detective work, we both came up with a possible answer.

The 1922 article mentioned that the fire burned so hot that the house next door to the east was also partly burned. The story listed the owner of that home as A. F. Grimmell, a cashier at the First National Bank located on the corner of Aspen Avenue and San Francisco Street (where today’s Pita Pit is located).

Pam then discovered a digitized copy on the Arizona State Library's website of a Flagstaff phone directory for the year 1929, only seven years after the fire. It listed A. F. Grimmell as living at 210 E. Dale Ave. Today the property located west of that address is 206 E. Dale Ave. and perhaps this is the address where the horrible loss of life occurred on May 9, 1922.

I have yet to determine what became of Conrad Van Zee. However, the 1929 Flagstaff phone directory included a listing for him and most of his surviving children living at 523 N. Leroux St. He and son Allen were listed as ranchers. Son Spurgeon and daughter Vivian were listed as students.

Silas had likely moved away by this time and was not mentioned.

However, further research on my part uncovered an obituary for Silas, the one who went to milk the cows on that fateful early morning. In the April 12, 1988, edition of the Record Searchlight in Redding, California, the obituary states that he worked as a building inspector in Humboldt County, California, for 25 years. It also mentions that he built the first sawmill in Weaverville, California.

Additional information in the obituary lists brother Allen (who saved his sister Vivian using the axe) living in Hermosa Beach, California, brother Spurgeon (who jumped out the window with his brother Allen) living in Medford, Oregon, and sister Vivian was still residing in Arizona.

I could not find any obituaries for the three of them, however. Silas Van Zee lived to the age of 83 and passed away on April 10, 1988, in Douglas City, California (located in Trinity County near Redding and Weaverville).

As we mark the 100-year anniversary of this tragedy this week, I thought it only right to remember the terrible loss and the pain it caused the Van Zee family and the sense of loss that our community experienced. In a way, I’ve never forgotten the Van Zees since our men’s group stumbled onto their gravesite nearly one year ago. I still stop by the gravesite occasionally and although I do not normally pray, I do remember and honor the memory Hulda, Gilmour and Roger Van Zee -- especially this week, 100 years ago.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0