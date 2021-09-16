Long COVID-19 may have consequences for decades. We need to study it

William Faulkner once wrote, “The past is never dead. It’s not even the past.” He meant that events from the past can still affect us now or in the future. He might have been referring to COVID-19 infections, for there is growing concern that the pandemic could have its own set of health consequences years or even decades from now, so-called long COVID-19, and this may ultimately exact a huge economic and social toll on the world.

Most medical infections leave no lasting effect after patients recover, but some can cause devastating harms long after resolution. The best known is rheumatic heart disease, caused by damage to the heart valves from an inadequately treated streptococcal throat infection, otherwise known as rheumatic fever.

Before the advent of penicillin, in the 1920s, rheumatic fever was the leading cause of death in the U.S. in those 5 to 20 years old. Even for those who recovered, the infection caused heart damage in tens of thousands. Many suffered premature death from heart failure or damaged heart valves. Others, as middle-aged or elderly adults, needed heart valve replacements. (A particularly illustrative example: One of us is caring for a patient who had a heart valve replacement in 2011 for a bout of rheumatic fever in the 1930s.)