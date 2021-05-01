Loki
Loki is a super sweet boy who loves kids and other dogs. He’s about 4 years old, easy going and... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
FLAGSTAFF — One person died and two others were injured in a rafting accident on the Colorado River inside Grand Canyon National Park, authori…
- Updated
Controversy surrounding local police funding drew crowds of protesters and counter-protesters outside of Flagstaff City Hall on Monday evening.
As city officials continue to work on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, attention is again on police funding as some citizen groups pus…
Flagstaff City Council could be looking to alleviate some local concerns over policing in the community, but the city won't be cutting the dep…
- Updated
The National Park Service is calling on hunters to volunteer in order to reduce the number of bison living on the Grand Canyon’s North Rim.
Humor in hiking guidebooks usually is about as plentiful as water on the Colorado Plateau, which is to say, hard to come by and exceedingly ap…
- Updated
PHOENIX (AP) — A contractor hired by Arizona's state Senate to oversee the recount of 2.1 million ballots from November's election in the coun…
I have been in this business for quite a long time, and I have seen cycles where real estate values have gone up and then dropped significantl…
The political awakening of Kimo Homer blossomed, certainly, upon arrival at Northern Arizona University four years ago. But his first stirring…
Flagstaff City Council agreed to remove capacity limitations on outdoor special events this summer, though mask-wearing and social distancing …