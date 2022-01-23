Local yoga studio puts wellness first

Before Flagstaff was peppered with yoga classes and studios–each with their own unique style and program offerings–there was just one. The Yoga Experience first opened its doors in historic downtown in 1997 and became a sort of vanguard for all the others that would follow in years to come.

Owner Erin Widman discovered The Yoga Experience in those early days, 1999 to be exact. Joining first as a student, she began teaching there in 2002, honing the many skills required to instruct the ancient Indian practice, before she took ownership of the studio in 2008.

“I was initially really drawn to The Yoga Experience community because they were very outdoors-focused,” she said.

Widman had a fair amount of experience already when she first stepped foot in The Yoga Experience. She’d started taking classes in Seattle in 1988, in part to help in the healing of a running injury, then received teacher training at a yoga studio on Washington’s Whidbey Island. She had also just published her book, “Sleeping Bag Yoga: Stretch! Relax! Energize! For Hikers, Bikers & Kayakers,” when she arrived in Flagstaff. Already immersed in the practice and always looking for a way to deepen that immersion, Widman stuck around.

Now entering its 25th year, The Yoga Experience under Widman’s leadership offers a wide selection of seemingly everything. From group classes at all levels, beginners and prenatal yoga classes (even kids classes) to advanced sessions, massage and one-on-one yoga with experienced teachers, the organization is a wellspring in the wellness community.

Part of the reason Widman and her team of teachers can offer such an expanse of yogic possibilities is a 2018 move out of the original, much smaller, loft space on San Francisco Street, to their current location, a larger complex on Old Canyon Court behind Warner’s Nursery.

“[The move] was just an amazing opportunity to continue to provide something for the community, to keep expanding an important service for people to build their sense of health, community and connection, both personally and spiritually,” Widman said.

Festooned with big windows that allow light to pour in, high, beamed ceilings and crisp white walls, The Yoga Experience invites longtime members (some of whom have been with the studio for more than a decade) and newcomers alike to stay awhile, breathe and connect with themselves and their classmates.

The new space has also allowed The Yoga Experience to expand teacher training programs and include massage and bodywork offerings and private yoga sessions.

Metta Somatics, for example, is based out of the studio, with bodywork services like myofascial release, sports massage and movement therapy (to name just a few) that help enhance and complement the health benefits already provided by yoga. Eli Bernstein who owns and operates Metta Somatics plays an important role within The Yoga Experience, one that wouldn’t exist without its larger space.

“Bodywork is super important for many reasons,” Widman said. “In yoga, we do a lot to increase our strength and range of motion but also just our capacity to optimize internal systems. Respiratory, lymph, immune systems, all get activated. Through that process, there is a lot of detoxing too, things that shift and move. Bodywork gives the opportunity to clear out what is stagnant and better absorb what yoga is trying to accomplish in the body.”

Like many other in-person-focused spaces, The Yoga Experience had to innovate when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. But they adapted quickly and offer both online and in-person classes, placing importance on measures like face masks and virtual options.

“Over the last year and a half, we have really strived to support people in being dedicated to their practice, to uplifting people’s mental health, and building community in a way that keeps the community as a whole as safe as possible,” Widman said. “So we have broadened our online offers, and been particular about in-person offerings so that people can come together in a way that is safe.”

The Yoga Experience is a central pillar on Flagstaff’s fitness and wellness map and Widman emphasizes the importance of yoga when it comes to community health in general.

“When we do yoga together, it builds a support system. We can heal faster, we can gain strength quicker, we can understand optimal movement better. We can align ourselves in how we are all similar and how we are all unique in our bodies and that can help create a sense of body acceptance even as we create body optimization,” she said.

The Yoga Experience is located at 1071 E. Old Canyon Ct., Suite 200. For more information, such as class schedules and offerings visit www.theyogaexperience.com/

