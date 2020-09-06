Living your best life: Intense physical rehab after an injury, surgery or stroke is key

Injuries and illness happen, whether it’s a broken femur from a mountain biking accident, shattered pelvis due to a car collision, traumatic brain caused by a rock-climbing fall, stroke, knee and hip replacement, chronic disease, foot amputation due to diabetes or recovering from a long bout with COVID-19.
Finding yourself or a loved one in the hospital due to an injury, illness or surgery can be scary and overwhelming. Knowing what to do next when your physician says it is time to leave the hospital can be even more overwhelming and confusing, especially if more time and care is needed to heal and get back to the quality of life desired. That’s where physical rehabilitation at a specialized facility can really make a difference.
Rehabilitation is an important part of the recovery process. The goal of rehabilitation therapy, commonly called rehab, is to help patients regain their physical or cognitive (mental) abilities so they can return home at their highest level of independence.
Some injuries and illnesses that may require short- or long-term care at a rehabilitation facility include stroke, disabling diseases such as Parkinson’s disease or multiple sclerosis, brain and spinal cord injuries, orthopedic injuries or surgery, amputation, ventilator and breathing support, post-surgery recovery, acute illness and infection, and general wound care.
“While it is true that medical treatment can help put the body back together again,” Chris LaFontsee, Jr., CEO of Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Arizona located in Flagstaff, said, “it is physical rehabilitation that trains and re-trains the body and mind to work together to restore and maintain function and mobility.”
Depending on the severity of the injury or illness or surgical procedure, patients may need a few days, weeks or months of rehab, which can include physical, speech, occupational and behavioral therapies. The more severe the condition, the longer the recovery period. The longer the recovery period, the more long-term effects are likely.
“Following surgery or illness, the mind and body often need to be re-trained to move and function,” LaFontsee explained. “Immediate and intense rehabilitation reduces the long-lasting effects of injury or illness, decreases recovering time and helps patients avoid future injuries.”
Rehabilitation hospitals are not residential facilities or nursing homes. They are regulated and certified by the federal government. Stays at these facilities are covered by Medicare for up to 100 days.
Different from medical hospitals, skilled nursing facilities or nursing homes, acute-care rehabilitation hospitals such as the Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Arizona require patients to participate in several hours of intense therapy a day.
Long-term acute-care rehabilitation hospitals specialize in treating patients who may have more than one serious condition, but who may improve with time and care and return home. Medicare reports the average length of stay is 26 days.
Short-term acute-care rehabilitation hospitals can help speed the recovery process following surgery (most often an orthopedic surgery such as joint replacement or spine repair) or an extended hospital stay. Short-term rehabilitation focuses on rebuilding strength, retraining muscles, regaining speech and rewiring the brain. Treatment plans are individualized and most patients participate in two to three hours of physical and occupational therapy a day. Medicare reports the average length of stay is 12 days.
Staff at these specialized care centers may include physicians and nurses; physical, occupational and speech therapists; social workers; dietitians; and other specialized medical staff as needed to meet individual needs.
Most medical hospitals and skilled nursing facilities do not have many technological advances needed to retrain the body and the brain. Acute-care rehabilitation hospitals have large physical therapy areas, indoor pools, hydro tubs, specialized equipment to promote strength and movement, and more.
“In addition to the technology and equipment in our facility,” LaFontsee said, “our specialized and advanced-trained staff focus on training and techniques that promote independence, strength, health and living the highest quality of life possible, regardless of the injury or illness.
“Northern Arizona and the greater Flagstaff area is unique when it comes to the number of people who are in need of acute rehabilitation,” LaFontsee continued. “That is why we chose to open our 40-bed facility in 2018—to serve the needs of the residents and visitors of northern Arizona. With all of the great outdoor activities, four seasons, number of tourists and adjacent Native American lands, there is a great [need] for post-hospital rehabilitation.
“We are the only acute-care rehabilitation hospital in northern Arizona and we are ready and honored to serve those who need us so that they can get back to living their best life possible.”
