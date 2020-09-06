Living your best life: Intense physical rehab after an injury, surgery or stroke is key

Long-term acute-care rehabilitation hospitals specialize in treating patients who may have more than one serious condition, but who may improve with time and care and return home. Medicare reports the average length of stay is 26 days.

Short-term acute-care rehabilitation hospitals can help speed the recovery process following surgery (most often an orthopedic surgery such as joint replacement or spine repair) or an extended hospital stay. Short-term rehabilitation focuses on rebuilding strength, retraining muscles, regaining speech and rewiring the brain. Treatment plans are individualized and most patients participate in two to three hours of physical and occupational therapy a day. Medicare reports the average length of stay is 12 days.

Staff at these specialized care centers may include physicians and nurses; physical, occupational and speech therapists; social workers; dietitians; and other specialized medical staff as needed to meet individual needs.

Most medical hospitals and skilled nursing facilities do not have many technological advances needed to retrain the body and the brain. Acute-care rehabilitation hospitals have large physical therapy areas, indoor pools, hydro tubs, specialized equipment to promote strength and movement, and more.