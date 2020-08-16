Living in a virtual world: Cline Library given grant to promote ‘extended reality’ in classrooms

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

As the world leans further and further into the virtual sphere, with concerts, lectures, even doctor’s appointments happening online amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Northern Arizona University’s Cline Library is leaning with it.

This comes as The Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, awarded a $70,221 grant to Cline Library, according to an NAU press release.

The grant, Extended Reality Creation for Arizona Educators, will expand the library’s extended reality programming—the umbrella term category that includes virtual reality—by creating a circulating pool of extended/virtual reality equipment for teachers. The grant also provides training on the equipment as well as consultations and a new content creation studio.

“I am grateful to the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records for funding the development of this creative program,” Cynthia Childrey, dean and librarian at NAU, said. “The State Library has been a consistent partner to [us] as we have grown our technology programs.”

The State Library also helped establish the library’s MakerLab, the 3D printing center that, among other projects, helped to fit a prosthetic shell for injured tortoise Daisy in 2018.