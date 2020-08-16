Living in a virtual world: Cline Library given grant to promote ‘extended reality’ in classrooms

As the world leans further and further into the virtual sphere, with concerts, lectures, even doctor’s appointments happening online amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Northern Arizona University’s Cline Library is leaning with it.
This comes as The Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, awarded a $70,221 grant to Cline Library, according to an NAU press release.
The grant, Extended Reality Creation for Arizona Educators, will expand the library’s extended reality programming—the umbrella term category that includes virtual reality—by creating a circulating pool of extended/virtual reality equipment for teachers. The grant also provides training on the equipment as well as consultations and a new content creation studio.
“I am grateful to the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records for funding the development of this creative program,” Cynthia Childrey, dean and librarian at NAU, said. “The State Library has been a consistent partner to [us] as we have grown our technology programs.”
The State Library also helped establish the library’s MakerLab, the 3D printing center that, among other projects, helped to fit a prosthetic shell for injured tortoise Daisy in 2018.
“They make the dreams of our talented and creative librarians come true in ways that benefit the university, as well as the surrounding Arizona communities,” Childrey said.
Chris Holthe, experiential learning librarian at Cline, and Andrew See, head of user services and experience, developed the initial grant proposal in partnership with Shadow Armfield, chair of the Department of Educational Specialties in the College of Education at NAU.
According to NAU, the extended new programs facilitate early access to these new virtual reality technologies for education students, allowing them to develop the knowledge and skills necessary to use immersive technologies like VR in the K-12 classroom. Both Holthe and See hope interest in the extended reality project will also stretch beyond K-12 educators and eventually include university faculty and courses as well.
For more information on the grant and the Cline library project, visit www.nau.edu/library.
