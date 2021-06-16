Live local, love local, buy local

Because the Greater Flag Chamber believes that a healthy business climate and a thriving community are inseparable, we ask you to play your part and please remember to buy local!

The most prosperous and inviting places across our great land are those with many small, locally-owned businesses that give their communities a distinct character and flare.

Sound like Flagstaff? Well it is! We’re fortunate that our mountain town is one of them. For many years, the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce has supported and promoted BUY LOCAL because we know that the lifeblood of our small business community relies on high volume of consumers taking advantage of the great products they provide.

If you’re like me, you like choices and small businesses offer unique and diverse items that often can't be found in other types of stores. You don’t have to leave Flagstaff to find top-notch retailers, great deals and exceptional customer service. Best of all, when we buy local, we are helping retailers that provide a valuable tax base for the government and much needed jobs for local residents. In addition to providing a tax base for city services like street repairs, fire protection and trash collection, small businesses often give a tremendous amount of support to non-profits, who then can help those in need.