LIVE LOCAL LOVE LOCAL BUY LOCAL: Get caught buying local

Because the Greater Flag Chamber believes that a healthy business climate and a thriving community are inseparable, we ask you to play your part and please buy local.

The most prosperous and inviting communities across our great land are those with many small locally owned businesses that give their communities a distinct character and flare. Sound like Flagstaff?

For many years, the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce has supported and promoted BUY LOCAL because we know that the lifeblood of our small business community relies on a high volume of consumers taking advantage of the great products they provide.

If you’re like me, you like choices, and small businesses offer unique and diverse items that we cannot be found in chain stores. Shoppers don’t have to leave Flagstaff to find top notch retailers, great deals and exceptional customer service. When we buy local, we are helping retailers that provide a valuable tax base for the government along with much needed jobs for local residents. In addition to providing a tax base for city services like street repairs, fire protection and trash collection, small businesses provide a tremendous amount of support to nonprofits, too, so they can provide for those less fortunate.