From post-wildfire flooding to extreme snowmelt, there are numerous reasons that residents of Coconino County may experience flooding. It’s important to know the flood risk of your area, which can usually be determined by reviewing FEMA flood maps at www.fema.gov/flood-maps. However, FEMA maps will not portray flood risk caused by wildfire, which impacts thousands of residents in the Flagstaff area and Coconino County. For more information about post-wildfire flood area, please visit www.coconino.az.gov/1450/Flood-Control-District.

If you do reside in a flood area, there are crucial steps you should take before, during, and after flooding to help protect your health and safety.

Before Flooding

Short-term mitigation

If you expect flooding, one of the best things you can do to protect your home is to construct short-term mitigation. Most often, this means building a sandbag wall. For post-wildfire flood areas, the Coconino County Flood Control District has engineered specific recommendations regarding the height and placement of sandbag walls that can be found at www.coconino.az.gov/2929/Recommended-Flood-Mitigation-Exhibits. The same site also contains information about how to obtain sandbags from one the free pick-up points.

When building a sandbag wall, here are some key things to keep in mind:

Only use a sandbag wall to protect a residence, not a property line or outbuilding . Sandbags are a limited resource and the impact of floodwaters is lessened when water can spread out—use public sandbag resources efficiently by focusing on the protection of your home and letting floodwaters spread on your property as much as possible.

. Sandbags are a limited resource and the impact of floodwaters is lessened when water can spread out—use public sandbag resources efficiently by focusing on the protection of your home and letting floodwaters spread on your property as much as possible. Use the pyramid placement method. Place the sandbags to form a pyramid by altering header courses (bags placed crosswise) and stretcher courses (bags placed lengthwise). Stamp each bag in place, overlap sacks, maintain staggered joint placement, and tuck in any loose ends.

Place the sandbags to form a pyramid by altering header courses (bags placed crosswise) and stretcher courses (bags placed lengthwise). Stamp each bag in place, overlap sacks, maintain staggered joint placement, and tuck in any loose ends. For more information visit www.coconino.az.gov/PipelineSandbagInfo.

Secure Loose Objects

Before flooding occurs, walk your property and secure all loose objects. Objects like chairs, tables, BBQs etc. will become dangerous floating objects during a flash flood.

Clear Drainages

Remember to clear out any drainages of obstructions such as downed trees, sediment, and debris. Driveway culverts are the responsibility of property owners. If you have a driveway culvert, please make sure that it is clear enough for water to flow through it.

Locate Utilities

Know where your electrical circuit breaker panel, gas, and water shutoffs are located and how to turn these utilities off in case of emergency.

Prepare your Septic System for a Flood

Make sure all septic tanks are full. High-water season is not the time to have tanks pumped because empty tanks are buoyant and may float out of the ground when water tables are high. Plug floor drains to keep sewage from backing up into house. Floodwaters may still enter through cracks and seams. Seal all the septic system’s possible points of entry. If possible, seal the manhole and inspection ports to keep excess water out of the tank. Waterproof all electrical connections to avoid electrical shock and damage to wiring, pumps, and the electrical system. Replace cracked, damaged, or missing septic system caps. Most septic tanks are not damaged by flooding since they are below ground and completely covered. However, septic tanks and pump chambers can fill with silt and debris and must be professionally cleaned. If you have any questions, then please contact a licensed septic tank professional.

Purchase or Renew Flood Insurance

Flood insurance is the most reliable way to re-coup financial damages resulting from a flood. If you live in a flood area, it is highly recommended that you maintain a flood insurance policy through a private insurer or through the National Flood Insurance Program. For more information, visit www.coconino.az.gov/1392/NFIP-Flood-Insurance

Sign up for Emergency Notifications

The Coconino County Emergency Management team uses various methods to notify residents of impending emergencies such as flash floods. Be sure that you’re receiving these alerts by signing up for Emergency Notifications at www.coconino.az.gov/2612/Emergency-Notification-System.

During a Flood

Shelter in Place or Seek High Ground

When a Flood Alert is received, people indoors or close to an indoor location should shelter in place immediately. Do not evacuate! In flash flooding situations, road travel can become perilous, and vehicles may be stuck or swept away by floodwaters. People who are outdoors during a flash flood should relocate to the nearest high ground immediately.

Avoid Floodwaters

Keep your family and pets away from floodwater. Standing water hides dangers including chemicals and sharp debris. Moving floodwater can be lethal and quickly sweep people and animals downstream.

Avoid Impacted Areas

Please do not visit flood-impacted areas. In addition to being dangerous, your presence in these areas may hamper emergency operations, utility repairs, or other vital operations.

After a Flood

Returning Home

If you are away from home during a flash flood event, then remain in a safe location until you are notified that it is safe to return. When you do return:

Keep children and pets out of the flooded area until cleanup is completed.

Use battery- or crank-powered flashlights if returning at night.

Shut off electrical power and natural gas/propane tanks to avoid fire, electrocution, or explosions. If you smell gas or suspect a leak, then turn off the main gas valve, open all windows, and leave the house immediately. Do not turn on the lights or do anything that could cause a spark. Notify the gas company or fire department. Do not return until you are told it is safe.

Consult your utility company about using electrical equipment, including power generators.

Avoid downed power lines or wading in standing water.

Cleanup of Home and Floodwater

If flood damage is extensive, it is recommended to call a professional. If conducting cleanup yourself, adhere to the following:

Wear goggles, mask, rubber boots, waterproof gloves, long-sleeved shirts, and long pants.

Dry out your house using fans, air conditioning units, and dehumidifiers.

Remove drywall and insulation that has been contaminated with sewage or flood waters.

Clean hard surfaces with hot water and detergent, disinfect with a chlorine bleach solution, then rinse with clean water. If your home’s water system has been contaminated, use bottled or boiled water.

After cleanup, wash your hands with soap and clean water.

Wash clothes worn during cleanup and clothes contaminated with flood or sewage in hot water and detergent separate from uncontaminated clothes.

Seek immediate medical attention if you become injured or ill.

Protect Yourself from Mold

Water damage from a flood can result in mold growth. When dealing with mold:

Keep children, the elderly, people with allergies, breathing conditions, or weakened immune systems away from mold.

Minimize the spread of mold spores by decreasing foot traffic, avoiding rapid movements, and covering moldy objects when removing them.

Make sure the working area is well ventilated.

Removal and cleaning are important; even dead mold may cause allergic reactions.

Refer to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) document: A Brief Guide to Mold and Moisture in Your Home.

Safe Well Water

Do not drink water from your well without testing it! Flooding may contaminate your well, even if it was not submerged by floodwaters. Visit www.azhealth.gov/wellwater for information on how to test and disinfect your well.

Tetanus Shots

If you have been exposed to floodwaters or have suffered an injury related to a flood, obtain a tetanus shot from the County’s Health & Human Services Department or other provider. If you have open cuts or wounds, take extreme precautions when walking through floodwaters to avoid contracting tetanus.

Mosquito-Borne Illness

Standing water from flooding can result in an increased risk for mosquito-borne illnesses. The following can help you avoid mosquito bites:

Empty containers that may hold standing water

Use an EPA-registered insect repellent

Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants

Maintain intact window and door screens

Practice Food Safety

Floodwaters can contain contaminants ranging from hazardous chemicals to disease-causing pathogens. Do not eat any food that has been in contact with floodwaters and be sure to thoroughly clean and disinfect any food storage areas, cooking surfaces, or kitchen tools. Tightly sealed food, such as canned goods, may be safe for eating after their outer containers have been cleaned and disinfected. When in doubt, throw it out.