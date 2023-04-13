What makes you passionate about your work?

I love fostering connection in our community, and I find that I am even more passionate about this after the isolating years we have all recently experienced. Whether it’s bringing people together to learn and share skills through our textile programming at Threaded Together or spending time listening to and getting to know my patients, most of whom are veterans, at Harmonizing Healthcare, I am always looking for ways to help people feel connected and cared for.

What’s an accomplishment you are proud of?

Threaded Together recently won the Viola Award for Community Impact Organization. I am so proud to be part of this organization that has become so meaningful to our community over the last three years. From making over 25,000 pieces of reusable PPE for our medical facilities and essential organizations during the pandemic, to providing free textile and sewing classes for teens in our shelter system and local hospital, I am just so proud of all we have accomplished during these first few years, even amidst the challenging circumstances of the pandemic. We couldn’t have done it without the support of our community, so I am just unbelievably grateful for every individual, business, and grant-making organization that has shown us love over these past three years!

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

Life feels a little chaotic with two jobs and three small children, but when I am not joyfully swamped with grant writing, finishing clinic charts, and folding endless loads of laundry, I love to read, garden, make quilts from reclaimed textiles, cook elaborate meals for my beloved family, and learn new things (like aerial silks)!

Do you volunteer? If so, for who and why?

Volunteering has been one of the greatest joys of my life! I am privileged to be able to donate my time as Executive Director at Threaded Together. Having a part-time, unpaid role allows me the flexibility needed to pursue other passions, like acupuncture and Chinese medicine, and take care of my three young children. Having a part-time, volunteer Executive Director has also helped foster a collaborative, non-hierarchical organizational structure at Threaded Together, which has become one of our greatest strengths.

What would you say is the most important thing you’ve learned so far?

That the world is a more beautiful place when we acknowledge and celebrate our interdependence. Through my work in the nonprofit sector, I have come to understand that communities become more resilient when we give what we can, ask for help when we need it, and work together to make life better and more equitable for everyone. When we participate in community work, we experience a compassionate and wholehearted side of society that we don’t often see on the internet or in the news. We need each other, and that is a beautiful thing!