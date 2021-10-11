Like many diabetics, I’ve had to ration my insulin. It doesn’t have to be this way

Year after year, the price of insulin has soared, even though meaningful changes have not been made to their formulas, and they cost only a few dollars per vial to produce. In 1996, Eli Lilly’s Humalog insulin entered the market with a list price of $21 per vial. Today that vial costs almost $275.

I’ve witnessed the impact of this affordability crisis on others through my work with Mutual Aid Diabetes, a group that helps people navigate the complex process of obtaining diabetes medications and supplies.

Instead of significantly reducing prices for their most prescribed insulin products, manufacturers tout discount programs that sometimes provide free medication. But these programs’ eligibility requirements are restrictive, the applications burdensome and the review process lengthy.

For those with urgent diabetes needs, patient assistance programs are of little help. Since March, nearly a third of Mutual Aid Diabetes’ insulin requests required direct financial aid or were filled through referrals to people who share prescribed medication they don’t need.

Over the years, diabetic activists have fought for a patchwork of mostly state-level, imperfect and incomplete solutions to the insulin affordability crisis. It often feels like we’re trying to put out a forest fire of suffering with small cups of water.