Veterinarians balance social distance, supply shortages with caring for pets during coronavirus shutdown

Dr. David Mordasky, who owns Stafford Veterinary Center, is allowing owners to come into the office to be with their pet if it has to be euthanized but all other clients must use curbside service.

“We in no way can wrap our head around, telling them, ‘OK, look, you can’t be with your animal when we put it to sleep,’ “ said Mordasky, who has been in practice for 40 years. “We take every precaution possible. We put them in masks and gloves and say, ‘Yes, you’re going to be part of this.’ Do you take that risk? Yes. You have to take that chance on some level of not spreading it … you don’t want to rip these people’s hearts out.”

Dr. Satyender Valipe, who works at the Connecticut Veterinary Center in West Hartford, has allowed people to come in to be with their pet if it has to be put down but in the past few weeks, he said, not many have.

“We tell them to wear a mask,” Valipe said. “Maintain a distance from the doctor. Sometimes they get emotional and they start to hug … it’s very difficult, sometimes, somebody is emotional and they’re saying goodbye to their pet and you can’t say, ‘Hey stay away!’ It’s difficult. We try to tell them before so they understand.”

Supplies