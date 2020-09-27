Roger Naylor: The new voice of the Verde Canyon Railroad

The writer grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, but fell in love with the Southwest after arriving in Flagstaff to study at Northern Arizona University. Last year, Naylor released Ariona State Parks: A Guide to Amazing Places in the Grand Canyon State, citing in the afterword Marshall Trimble, official state historian; Dolan Ellis, official state balladeer; Bob Boze Bell, author, artist and Arizona historian; and Angel Delgadillo, a Seligman businessman who has been dubbed the guardian angel of Route 66 for all his work put in to save it; as some of his inspirations.

“They all have led these amazing lives based in Arizona and helped to make Arizona a better place. I want to leave Arizona a little better than I found it because, besides my wife, it’s the great love of my life,” Naylor said in a 2019 interview with Northern Arizona’s Mountain Living Magazine. “I like to celebrate the people that have that same kind of passion, that do good work here or try to spread the word about what an amazing place we live in.”

Recorded at Yavapai Broadcasting, Naylor’s narration for the Verde Canyon Railroad interweaves classic train tunes of every genre with the Canyon’s ancient geology, its namesake Verde River, 100-plus years of rail history and stories of the ancient dwellers, ranchers, and flora and fauna that have called this rare riparian wonderland home.